Shaheed Minar needs urgent renovation

Dear SirSeveral popular educational institutions have been built around Mainakuri Bazar in Gopalpur Union of Badarganj Upazila in Rangpur District. As the market is located in the middle of two unions, it has become an important place in Badarganj upazila.As a result, a Shaheed Minar adjacent to the market was allocated around 2012. And local residents started weaving dreams around the Shaheed Minar. But within a few days their hopes were dashed. Although the main pillar of the Shaheed Minar was built, the plastering of the pillar was not done. Although the altar was filled with sand, no work was done on the altar.At present, the only built minaret of Shaheed Minar is also broken and ruined! There is no altar sand! All the sand has been washed away by monsoon water. And this is how the Shaheed Minar has turned into a pile of rubble, reflecting the despair of the local people. Residents demand that Shahid Minar should be renovated to revive their hope and provide an opportunity to pay tribute to the martyrs on the upcoming Martyr's Day. I'm urging the local authority to take swift actions to renovate the Shaheed Minar immediately so that people of this area can pay their homage to our language martyrs.MD Murad HasanStudent, Department of ArabicUniversity of Dhaka