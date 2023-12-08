Video
JUJA new adviser takes charge

Published : Friday, 8 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
JU Correspondent

Newly nominated adviser of Jahangirnagar University Journalists' Association (JUJA) Professor of Mathematics Department Laek Sazzad Andallah on Thursday took charge followed by a programme held at JUJA office on the campus.

JU Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Nurul Alam addressed the programme as chief guest.

Addressing the function, JU VC urged all campus correspondents of different online and print media to present authentic news and highlight the positive perspective of the university.

At the function, outgoing JUJA Adviser Professor Dr Farid Ahmed of Physics Department handed over the charge to Professor Laek Sazzad Andallah.

Professor Laek Sazzad Andallah is now serving as the syndicate member and the Director of the Students Guidance and Counseling Centre.

The programme was presided over by JUJA President Arifuzzaman Uzzal and conducted by JUJA General Secretary Emran Hossain Himu. Proctor ASM Firoz-ul-Hasan, JUJA members and campus correspondents of different online and print media, were present  among others.




