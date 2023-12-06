Shimanto Bank Ltd changes name as Shimanto Bank PLC
Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Shimanto Bank Ltd has changed its name as 'Shimanto Bank PLC' effective from December 5, 2023 in compliance with the recent amendment of the Companies Act, says a press release.
Shareholders' approval was accorded to this effect. Bangladesh Bank has issued Circular in this respect and Gazette has been published. Changed name has been properly registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies.
Shimanto Bank started as a scheduled commercial bank in 2016. Currently the bank is operating as full-pledged commercial bank by establishing Branches, Sub-Branches, Service Center, ATM Booth across the country.
