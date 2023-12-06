Video
Lending thru agent banking windows lags behind deposit

Published : Wednesday, 6 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Correspondent

Lending through banks' agent banking outlets soared by about 60 percent against deposit growth of 15 percent in July-September period compared with the same period in the previous year.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, agent banking outlets disbursed Tk 14,192 crore in July-September 2023 against their disbursement of Tk 8,880 crore in the same period of the past year.
The outlets received Tk 35,200 crore in deposits in July-September compared with Tk 30,663 crore in the same period of the past year. The low lending to deposit ratio indicates that agent banking windows are bringing more deposit than lending, the BB report said.
The volume of total loans increased by 8.82 per cent in September over the previous quarter ended in June. As of September 2023, rural customers received Tk 8,978 crore or 63.26 per cent of the total loans disbursed through agent banking channel.
According to central bank data, the number of deposit accounts through agent banking was 2.08 crore as of September 2023. The total number of agent banking deposit accounts held by men was 1,01,46,529, and women  1,02,87,881 and that held by others are 2,50,127.
It indicates that more female customers are coming forward to opening accounts and getting almost equal access to financial services through agent banking compared to male customers, BB report said.
The highest number of accounts and the highest amount of balance were in the form of savings. Remittance collection through agents also increased in the reporting month.
At the end of September 2023, the amount of inward remittances through agent banking rose to Tk 1,36,473 crore, which was Tk 1,29,791 crore in June and Tk 1,06,628 crore in September 2022.
In September, the total number of transactions through agent banking outlets was 1,20,32,552 and the total amount of transactions was Tk 59,312.8 crore.
Agent banking is an alternative way to provide banking services to underprivileged population in rural areas especially who live in remote areas. Bangladesh Bank introduced agent banking in 2013.
Compared with the traditional banking system, it is less costly where customers are able to receive various banking services on  real-time basis from the platform through an agent, BB report said.
At present, 31 banks are operating agent banking activities in Bangladesh. Of them, top five banks registered 73.51 per cent of the total outlets. The top five banks carried out 94.57 per cent of total lending through agent banking till September 2023.
BRAC Bank Limited ranked top the list with the largest volume of lending amounting to Tk 89,428 crore, which is 63 percent of the total loans disbursed through agent banking.
The total number of agent banking outlets soared to 21,448 in September 2023 from 20,177 in the same month in the past year.




