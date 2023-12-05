Rainbow Paints launches 11 new products

Rainbow Paints, popular paint brand of RFL Group, has launched 11 new products in three categories for maximum protection of wall, cars and wood.Of the items, six products are in decorative paint category, four products are in the wood coating paint category and one product is in car paint category.RFL Group Managing Director RN Paul inaugurated the new 11 products at a hotel in the capital's Badda recently, says a press release.Out of the six new products in the decorative paint category, four are from the damp series. The products are - Damp Protector Primer, Damp Protector High Build Putty, Damp Protector Top Coat - One Stop, Damp Protector Top Coat - Supreme.The other two products are -Weather Care Dirt Guard Long Life and Feather Silk Metallic Finish.The four new products in the Wood Paint category are - Wood Care Filler, Wood Care Sealer, Wood Care Stain and Wood Care Top Coat. On the other hand, Rainbow has launched Osaka NC Paint in the car paint category.On the occasion, RN Paul said, "We have received a huge response from the customers within a short period of time as we manufacture and market international quality paints.We continue to strive to provide the best service to our customers through new products. We hope customers will find better solutions for protecting wall, car and wood by using new products of Rainbow Paints."Regarding the new product, Kamrul Hasan, Executive Director at Rainbow Paints, said, "Damps damages the building, thereby reducing the durability of building.We have introduced the damp series of products in the market to protect the interior and exterior walls of buildings from dampness. Besides, dust and dirt damage the building, thereby spoiling the beauty of the building.A new product in the decorative category named Weather Care Dust Guard Long Life will protect the external wall of building from dirt and dust and keep the beauty of the building intact."He further said, "We have launched four new products for painting furniture made of wood, veneer and MDF board. In addition, we have launched Osaka NC Paint to meet the local market demand as an economical solution for auto refinish."Saleh Ahammad Chowdhury, General Manager (Research and Development), Md. Sohel Rana, Assistant General Manager (Operation), Shajahan Sunny, Head of Sales and Md. Nazmul Haque, Head of Marketing, among others, were present on the occasion.There are 33 types of paints of Rainbow in decorative, floor coating, marine, car, powder coating, industrial and wood coating categories. Customers can purchase Rainbow Paints through 251 outlets and authorized dealers across the country.