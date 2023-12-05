Snehasish Mahmud & Co tops DRC-ICAB inter firm debate

The debating team of Snehasish Mahmud & Co. Chartered Accountants adjudged as the champion of DRC-ICAB Inter Firm Debate Competition 2023 by a panel of judges in the grand finale of the competition held at CA Bhaban, Dhaka recently.CA Students Md. Jahangir, Ahmed Zabir, Musarrat Hossain Munia and Mochlisor Rahman Boshir of Snehasish Mahmud & Co.Chartered Accountants showed outstanding performance against the runner-up team of Rahman Rahman Huq Chartered Accountants, says a press release.A total of 88 students from 18 CA Firms participated in the competition. Ahmed Zabir was selected as the best debater of the tournament and Mochlisor Rahman Boshir was selected as best debater in the final round.ICAB President Md. Moniruzzaman FCA, President, Vice President Md. Yasin Miah FCA, Vice President Mr. MBM Lutful Hadee FCA, Council Members Mohammded Forkan Uddin FCA, Fouzia Haque FCA, Snehasish Barua FCA, Partner of Snehasish Mahmud & Co., Ashraf Zaman Ali FCA, Partner of Rahman Rahman Huq, members of Dhaka Regional Committee, and ICAB fellow members were present in the ceremony.