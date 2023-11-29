New curriculum stirs controversy

To change the education system of a country, it should be based on the opinions and research of teachers, educators, intellectuals, students and non-thinkers. Educationists say the government has framed the new curriculum in an invisible process. Complaints and signs of suffering about the new curriculum are showing among the parents, teachers and students of the country. On the one hand, there is extreme anger of non-believers about the new education system and examination system. On the other hand, the university teachers, students and academics are demanding that the entire curriculum is completely undemocratic.Poor quality textbooks: Books are one of the main attractions for students to learn. If the quality, beauty and quality of the book is good, the students also become interested in reading the book. Students express the joy of reading books with the aroma of books. but After receiving the books of 6th and 7th class according to the new curriculum, students, teachers and parents have complained about the poor quality of paper, beauty, malat and quality in the textbooks.As soon as this debate goes on, a lot of controversial scenes are seen by teachers, students, academicians, researchers and non-thinkers who are directly and indirectly involved in education. Educationists, non-thinkers are criticizing the most about these two issues, introduction of assessment system by giving up examination system and shrinking of science education. Apart from this, they are arguing, discussing and debating various inconsistencies about the new curriculum on various platforms including social media.Test and Evaluation Procedure: A major advantage of this new curriculum is that in the past students faced unbearable stress and unhealthy competition centered around exams. Students are freed from that pressure and unhealthy competition."When education is competitive, education is confined to a particular place, to a particular person. If you want to expand education, if you want to enrich education in a modern and higher way competitive system should be removed from education and education should be made universal and uniform system."But the evaluation system and examination system in this curriculum is very difficult for the students than in the past. Students are increasingly sickened by the assessment system, with no structured method to solve assignments forcing students to turn to mobiles. This will increase the mobile power among the students. It can be said that students are not yet ready for this method. Teachers are also not fully trained in assessment methods. By canceling the examination system, the teachers are fearing corruption and nepotism as the teachers have 60% marks.On the other hand, daily assignment paper costs for students are unbearable for the uneducated. In the last two years, the price of educational materials has increased by four steps. Parents are already struggling to buy important educational materials for students. Then buying assignment paper, colored pencils and pens every 4/5 days is a huge pressure on the middle class, lower middle class unthinkers.Constriction of science education: This complaint is being made by most of the educationists of the country, science education has been reduced in the new curriculum and only one science book has been named. There will be no separate books or exams for Chemistry, Biology, Physics in Class IX-X. There will be one book and one exam combining these three books. This will make students lose interest in science education. Science in everyday life will be separated from practice, and scientific research, scientific discoveries and fanciful thinking will be deprived of being aware of the scientific outlook as opposed to superstition. That is to say where the future without science cannot be imagined. There is great ignorance in science education.Teachers and educational institutions: In the context of our country, most of the secondary and higher secondary educational institutions of the country are still underdeveloped in terms of infrastructure. Salaries and allowances of teachers are very little. Due to the economic uncertainty of teachers, teachers are busy doing private coaching. You can concentrate better in class. That is, the teaching environment of teachers is not yet certain. Although some training is given during the period, the Ministry of Education is stingy in providing training as per the plan. On the other hand, adequate training arrangements are made for teachers. Besides, the matter of concern is that a separate psychiatrist, doctor is taken for the counseling of the students or for the physical and mental care of the students. If the state does not make teachers and educational institutions suitable for students, then will it be possible to improve the education system?Therefore, we call on the government for the consultation with all the academicians, intellectuals, teachers of the country regarding the curriculum. By avoiding the controversy of the new curriculum, a new, modern, scientific and similar education system should be developed by adequate research and teachers, educational institutions suitable for students. Take the initiative to implement the curriculum.The writer is a contributor