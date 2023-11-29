Video
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023
Wolves boss O'Neil rages against VAR after Fulham defeat

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, NOV 28: Furious Wolves boss Gary O'Neil said bad refereeing decisions were hurting his reputation and "people's livelihoods" after his team were on the wrong end of more VAR controversy in their 3-2 Premier League defeat at Fulham on Monday.
Willian scored two penalties -- including a stoppage-time winner -- while Alex Iwobi's early strike for Fulham was cancelled out by Matheus Cunha and Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan also netted from the spot. But VAR was once again the talking point after an engrossing match at Craven Cottage.
Fulham started the match brightly and took a deserved lead in the seventh minute with a nicely worked goal down the left, finished by Iwobi.
The visitors were level midway through the first half when Cunha headed home after sparkling wing play on the right by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
Referee Michael Salisbury pointed to the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half, ruling that Nelson Semedo had fouled Tom Cairney in the box, even though the defender appeared to have got a touch on the ball.
Following a lengthy VAR check Willian stepped forward and rolled the ball to the goalkeeper's left, adding to the pain for O'Neil, whose team have been on the wrong end of a spate of controversial penalty decisions this season.
Wolves were awarded a spot-kick of their own when Tim Ream made a clumsy challenge on Hwang and the South Korean lashed home down the middle to pull his side level in the 75th minute.
But there was still time for a third penalty of the half.
Salisbury had initially waved away penalty claims when Joao Gomes and Harry Wilson came together in the dying minutes but reversed his decision after VAR officials advised him to look at the pitchside monitor.    �AFP




