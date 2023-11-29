Video
Wednesday, 29 November, 2023
Sports

Fernandes undaunted as Man Utd prepare for Galatasaray test

Published : Wednesday, 29 November, 2023

LONDON, NOV 28: Bruno Fernandes says he is relishing the prospect of playing in a hostile atmosphere at Galatasaray this week as Manchester United seek to keep their slim Champions League hopes alive.
Erik ten Hag's side appear unlikely to reach the knockout stages after defeats in three of their four Group A matches left them rooted at the bottom of the table.
The three-time European champions have lost away to Bayern Munich and Copenhagen and at home to Galatasaray, meaning another defeat in Istanbul on Wednesday would end their Champions League dreams with a match to spare. But United captain Fernandes said the players were confident they could turn things around, with Wednesday's match at Galatasaray followed by a home game against already-qualified Bayern.
"We know that's going to be tough, it's going to be difficult but we have to think that we can do it because we have done it in the past in difficult situations," he said.
"We get through some difficult periods, so we just have to do it again."
United beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday for their fifth league victory in six games, leaving them sixth in the table despite a poor start to the season.
"Obviously sometimes you don't get the results you want but we feel confident because we have confidence in the team we have, in the players we have, in the process we are (going) through," said Fernandes. "We know that it's already the second year with this manager, so some of the things have to be better and we have to improve that on the road to win games."
United lost 3-2 to Galatasaray in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last month and now face one of the most intimidating atmospheres in Europe -- something Fernandes believes will help him rather than hinder him.    �AFP



