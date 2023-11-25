Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:40 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

‘Trafficking victim’ returns home after 30 years

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

‘Trafficking victim’ returns home after 30 years

‘Trafficking victim’ returns home after 30 years

Rezia Khatun led a simple life as a housewife in Meherpur's Subidhpur village. However, 30 years ago, her life took a horrifying turn when she was tortured, rendered unconscious, and then sold to traffickers across the border in India.

This marked the beginning of Rezia's nightmarish ordeal.

For a long time, Rezia was believed to be dead by her family, friends, and neighbours. Upon her unexpected return on Nov 10, not only did her family welcome her, but people from nearby villages also gathered to witness her homecoming.

Following her return, Rezia, now 50, discovered her parents had passed away, her siblings had aged, and her children had families of their own.

She also started a case with the Meherpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, naming two suspects-her husband, Azghar Ali, and his accomplice, Joynal.

The court has issued arrest warrants for both, and the police are actively working to locate them as they have gone into hiding.

Rezia's ordeal began at the age of 15 when her family married her off to Sattar Ali from Garabaria village in Gangni Upazila.

After divorcing Sattar, she married Azghar Ali from her own village, but the marriage turned abusive.

She was trafficked to India 30 years ago. She recounts the horrors of captivity

In 1993, Azghar took Rezia to Kashmir in India, where he sold her to a man named Faruk Hossain. Rezia endured 30 years of captivity and torture.

"My children grew up without the love and affection of their mother. My parents died while I was in captivity and I didn't get the change to bid them farewell," said a rueful Rezia.

Rezia filed the case to prevent others from enduring her cruel fate.

Defying all odds, Rezia eventually returned home with the help of a man from her neighbouring village.

The journey home began when Rezia sought medical treatment in India's Panditpur village.

There, she met Amirul Islam Bablu. She shared her story with Bablu, who helped reunite her with her family in Meherpur.    �bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Butterfly fair held at JU
25 teachers, staff of Goalanda Ideal High School unpaid for 5 months
Speaker for utilising potential of young generation
Death toll from dengue rises to 1,583 with 6 more deaths on Friday
Covid-19: BD reports 3 new cases in 24hrs
‘Trafficking victim’ returns home after 30 years
Shortage of saline as diarrhoea patients rise in Faridpur
Mental health resilience must to combat cyberbullying


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft