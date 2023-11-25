Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 November, 2023, 1:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

Surya, Rinku help India chase down 209 against Australia in T20 opener

VISAKHAPATNAM, NOV 24: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 42-ball 80 and an unbeaten cameo by Rinku Singh helped the hosts chase down an Indian best of 209 against Australia in a Twenty20 thriller on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.

Suryakumar smashed nine fours and four sixes on his captaincy debut for India as the hosts won with two wickets and one ball to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Needing seven off the last over, India lost three succesive wickets including two run outs on ball four and five before chase-master Rinku got the team to victory after Sean Abbott bowled a no-ball.

Rinku, a left-hand batsman who hit 22 off 14 balls, smashed a six that was not counted as the run off the no-ball got India past their previous best chase of 208 against the West Indies in 2019.

"Very happy with the way the boys displayed the talent on the field. We were put under pressure, but the way everyone came back into the game, was great," Suryakumar said of the win.

On his India leadership, Suryakumar said, "I think it's a proud moment, whenever you play cricket, you think of representing India, it will take some time to sink in but very proud. "

Suryakumar's 112-run third-wicket stand with Ishan Kishan, who smashed a 39-ball 58, proved key after the hosts lost their openers on 22.

The match was played just four days after Australia's record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph in the final against hosts India.

Josh Inglis smashed 110 off 50 balls -- his maiden international ton -- to guide Australia to 208-3 after being invited to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch.

Australia lost an early wicket before Inglis, who smashed 110 off 50 balls, joined Steve Smith, who made 52 before being run out, to hammer 130 runs off 67 balls in a blistering partnership.

Inglis raised his fifty off 29 balls and completed his hundred in 47 balls as he jumped and punched the air and the Australian dressing room stood up to applaud.

He finally fell to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna after his knock laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

"Inglis played a terrific innings," Australia skipper Matthew Wade said.

"I was speaking to him if he wanted to go down, don't think that will happen. A great knock."

Australia rested many of their ODI stars -- including Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa -- as they plan for the T20 World Cup in June.

The second T20 is on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hacken stun Real Madrid to top women's Champions League group
Arteta backs Everton to survive despite points penalty
Inter and Juve in top spot tussle as Mazzarri begins Napoli reign
German FA condemns racist abuse of youth players
'Nothing will stop them': Girls' football near Ukraine front
Liverpool face acid test of title credentials at Man City
The Gray Fight International Boxing held
Bangladesh out to achieve a medal in gymnastics in 2028 Olympic Games


Latest News
Hamas hands 13 Israel hostages over to Red Cross
France detains Nice footballer Atal over post on Israel-Hamas war
Miscreants kill autorickshaw driver in Cumilla
Butterfly fair held at Jahangirnagar University
Govt creating new parties using money looted from state coffers: Rizvi
Expatriate killed in land dispute in Sylhet
Govt heading towards another farcical election: CPB
Hasan says BNP is enemy of state, it must be resisted
'Islami Andolon won't put its feet into trap in the name of election'
Turkey donates sea ambulance for Rohingyas in Bhasanchar
Most Read News
310 vandalism, 376 arson reported during blockade, hartal since Oct 29
Women’s land rights in Bangladesh: Progress and challenges
A delegation of nine political parties calls on PM
Ex-Swechchhasebak League leader shot dead in Jhenaidah
Israel, Hamas start first truce in Gaza war
45th BCS written tests postponed
IUU fishing prioritizes collaboration beyond boarders
Taylor Swift concert organizer apologizes after Rio fan death
3 injured as bus catches fire at Bangabandhu Expressway
It's a success of govt that people have turn toward election: Quader
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft