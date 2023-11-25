Video
Bangladesh out to achieve a medal in gymnastics in 2028 Olympic Games

Published : Saturday, 25 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Bangladesh Gymnastics Federation (BGF) has outlined a roadmap, targeting a medal in Olympic Games in 2028.

Under the shrewd leadership of its president Sheikh Bashir Ahmed Mamun, the federation has taken a number of steps in materializing the dream.

The first step was to bring the representatives of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to hold their executive meeting in Bangladesh.

Normally, the FIG holds their executive meeting in their members' country but for the first time, they held meeting in a non-member country, only due to Bashir Ahmed Mamun, being persuaded that the man with vision has the dream to take the country's gymnastics into a great height.

"He was the influencer behind the move to hold the meeting in Bangladesh," FIG president Morinari Watanabe said today after the two-day meeting at a local hotel in the city.

He also attended a development meeting, organized by the BGF today. Almost all of the executive members of the FIG were present and ensured their support to Bangladesh in this cause, a thing that Bashir Ahmed Mamun exactly expected.

"I am surprised with the talented gymnasts the Bangladesh has produced.

They are making their stride carefully in a bid to achieve the greater success, something which pleased me.

Definitely we'll extend out support toward them in achieving the goal. I believe they can earn a medal in 2028 Olympic Games," Watanabe added.

This important executive meeting, hosting top gymnastics officials from 27 countries, including the leaders of world gymnastics, such as Asian Gymnastics Union (AGU) President Abdulrahman Ben Saad Alshathri of Qatar, African Gymnastics Union (UAG) President Ehab Esawy of Egypt, European Gymnastics (EG) President Farid Gayibov of Azerbaijan, Pan American Gymnastics Union (PAGU) representative Naomi Chieco Valenzo Aoki from Mexico, and Oceania Gymnastics (OG) President Mowbray FCG FGNZ of New Zealand.

"Nothing will come from the sky. You have to work hard to achieve your goal. We can't give you the infrastructure facilities because it's the responsibility of the government and the federation.

But we can give you the training facilities and the things required to thrive in this sector. I know Mr Mamun is a visionary man. He comes with some insightful plans.

He had already revealed it to us and we agree that Bangladesh are in right track. So we'll give them the facilities that their gymnasts need to thrive in this sector."

Success of any discipline of sports generally relies on how strong the basic is. And so Bashir Ahmed Mamum emphasized on introducing gymnasts in school level.

"I have already talked to education minister to introduce it in school level. I want the players to prepare from the root level, so that we can bolster our pipeline," The BGF president Bashir Ahmed Mamun said.

Apart from the school level, the BGF president also outlined a plan with the existing gymnasts on whom they pin high hopes.
"The FIG meeting here is a great success. Apart from holding the meeting, they saw the condition of our gymnastics.

We can't take them to BKSP for their hectic schedule but through online they also saw what facilities existed in BKSP," the president said.

"They are pleased with our plan and vision. Some of the member countries have pledged to give their support to us, which we need to hone our skill.

As we want to make a stride toward our goal of obtaining a medal in 2028 Olympic Games, they would extend their support.

We'll send a 15-member team including gymnasts, coaches and judges on December 5 to train in Korea. We'll send our representatives in Egypt later and Azerbaijan will also give their support.

There will online courses and online training to enhance our skill. I hope we'll be able to materialize our dream."     �BSS




« PreviousNext »

