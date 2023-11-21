136 BNP men awarded jail terms in one day

Some 136 BNP men including five of its front-line leaders were sentenced to different terms in jail in a single day in several cases filed with different police stations for obstructing police and conducting acts of sabotage in the city.Among the 5 BNP prominent leaders who were convicted are Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel, Azizul Bari Helal, Mir Sharafat Ali Sopu, Saiful Alam Nirob and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.Several Metropolitan Magistrates on Monday passed the conviction orders against the BNP men.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah sentenced 25 BNP men including BNP Joint Secretary General Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel, Information and Research Secretary Azizul Bari Helal and Jubo Dal President Sultan Salauddin Tuku to two years in jail in a case over assaulting policemen during a rally in front of the party's central office in 2017. Paltan police Sub Inspector filed the case with the police station alleging that the accused obstructed police and pelted brick chips at police on October 28 in 2017 in front of BNP Naya Paltan office. On August 6, 2019, the court framed charges against them.Magistrate Ataullah on Monday sentenced 14 BNP men, including Habib Un Nabi Khan Sohel and Azizul Bari Helal, to one year and six months imprisonment for obstructing police from performing duties.Police have filed the case with New Market Police Station against the 14 in 2015. According to the case statement, the BNP men threw brick chips at police in New Market and Khilkhet areas in the capital during the party's hartal and blockade in 2015.Magistrate Sheikh Sadi sentenced seven leaders and activists of BNP including former Jubo Dal President Saiful Alam Nirob to two-and-a-half years in jail in a case lodged for carrying out subversive activities.The six fugitive convicts are Sajidul Islam Sumon, Shahin, Bellal Hossain, Jakir Hossain, Anwaruzzaman Anwar and Abu Bakkar Siddiq. The court also issued arrest warrant against them. Police filed the case with Tejgaon Police Station for carrying out subversive activities during BNP-called hartal in May, 2013. Police filed the charge-sheet against them and the court framed charges under section 435.Magistrate Mohammad Sheikh Sadi on Monday sentenced 62 BNP men to three years and six months in jail each in a case filed over assaulting policemen in Dhaka's Bangshal area in 2018.Khandaker Akhter Hamid Khan Paban, son of former BNP Secretary General late Khandaker Delwar Hossain, is among the convicts in the case. .According to the case statement, it was alleged that a group of BNP leaders and activists gathered in front of Hotel Sufia (Pvt) Ltd in city's Bangshal area around 2:20pm on September 13 of 2018. At one stage, they vandalized shops, assaulted policemen and prevented them from performing their duties. Following the incident, police filed a case against 80 leaders and activists of BNP and its front organizations with Bangshal Police Station.Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ataullah sentenced 15 BNP men to two years and three months in jail a case filed with Chawak Bazar Police Station for assaulting policemen and preventing them from discharging duties in 2018.