Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ban e-cigarettes to protect new generation: e-CAB

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176

Ban e-cigarettes to protect new generation: e-CAB

Ban e-cigarettes to protect new generation: e-CAB

Hit-not-burn or e-cigarettes are a new weapon to get the young generation addicted; it is necessary to ban them right away to protect the country's youths, said members of the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

The speakers made the remarks in a discussion meeting organized by Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Health Sector at e-CAB office in Banani of the capital on Sunday.

The keynote was presented by Shariful Islam, coordinator of the tobacco control project, Dhaka Ahsania Mission. All emerging tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, have been identified by the World Health Organization as harmful to health, speakers noted. E-cigarettes have been cited as "a gateway to using tobacco products," they said.

Sahab Uddin Shipon, vice president of e-CAB, said that tobacco companies use various tactics that are harmful for public health of the country.

Currently, they have started importing and promoting e-cigarettes in the country and are encouraging the youths to use them. Strict measures should be taken to ban e-cigarettes, they were of the view.

E-cigarettes cannot be a way to quit smoking. Rather, it is the beginning of a new addiction, they noted. Therefore, the import of e-cigarettes should be banned, said e-CAB Executive Director Jahangir Alam Shovon.

Barrister Mahfujur Rahman Milan said in his speech that tobacco companies are trying to attract young people by disobeying the Tobacco Control Act by promoting flashy advertisements for e-cigarettes on YouTube, Facebook, websites, and other social media.

It is also encouraging people who want to quit smoking to use e-cigarettes instead of traditional cigarettes.

To stop the spread of e-cigarettes, strict legislation and strict enforcement of existing laws are necessary now.

Besides, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Programs Manager of Bangladesh, Abdus Salam Miah said that after determining how e-cigarettes are being imported, initiatives should be taken to stop the import.

Member of e-CAB Huraira Shishir; Dhaka Ahsania Mission, Health Sector Deputy Director Mukhelesur Rahman; and Nutritionist Israt Jahan among others attended that seminar.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft