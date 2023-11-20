Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 20 November, 2023, 1:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Public-private partnerships vital for e-waste management

Published : Monday, 20 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Business Desk

Speakers at a discussion event held recently emphasized the critical need for public-private partnerships and heightened investment in the circular economy, particularly in the effective recycling management of electronic and digital products. The focus was on achieving long-term financial and environmental benefits, says a press release.

Government and private stakeholders, addressing the event, underscored the importance of widespread awareness programs to ensure that consumers understand their responsibilities in responsible e-waste disposal.

They highlighted that e-wastes, containing highly toxic chemical components, pose a significant threat by contaminating soil, groundwater, and air, impacting waste collectors and the communities living around.

During the discussion, the speakers called for comprehensive policies and practical legislative implementation to address the increasing challenges posed by electronic waste (e-waste) and its proper management.

The event, titled "E-waste Management Industry User Community and Circular Economies of Digital Technologies," was organized by the research-based non-profit organization VOICE at the Civic Center in Dhaka. Ahmed Swapan Mahmud, the Executive Director, moderated the discussion.

Prominent figures such as Saleem Samad, Environment Activist and Journalist; Mihir Biswas, Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA); Md. Mehedi Hasan Khan, Assistant Project Director, SUFAL Project, Bangladesh Forest Department; Paroma Arefin, Senior Scientific Officer, BCSIR; Golam Sarwar, Consultant, United Nations Environment Program (UNEP); and Taher Khan, Disaster Risk Reduction Expert, shared their insights at the event.

A keynote presentation was delivered based on VOICE's findings on the situation and trend analysis of e-waste management in Bangladesh under the project "Strengthening Circular Approach for Environmental Sustainability."

The presentation revealed that in 2022, Bangladesh produced around 3 million metric tons (MMT) of e-waste, including scraps from ship-breaking yards.

Recyclers received only 3% of the total generated e-waste, while the rest was either dumped into landfills, extracted informally, or burned illegally.

Despite specific laws and ordinances for e-waste management and recycling, the implementation of these laws on the ground remains less noticeable.

The emerging formal e-waste management industry in Bangladesh still faces challenges, with a significant portion of e-waste being disposed of casually without accountability towards the environment and the surrounding community.

Ahmed Swapan Mahmud emphasized the need for more recycling factories, responsible disposal of electronic products, and urged the tech industry to adopt and practice a circular economy in designing, manufacturing, and creating products. The aim is to extend the lifespan of electronic products and reduce the upsurge of e-waste.

The speakers collectively called for an integrated collaboration involving policy formulation, community awareness, an effective waste management system, evidence creation, and formal recycling of e-waste through public-private partnerships as crucial steps forward to ensure appropriate e-waste management in the country for environmental sustainability.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Bangladesh Finance launches Green Deposit
Foreign firms race to open Saudi offices before deadline
India grants incentives for Dell, HP, Foxconn to make IT hardware locally
BD emerges as key market for Kashmiri apple exports
Govt takes steps to stabilize potato prices ahead of polls
US-Bangla to fly in Dhaka-Bangkok route daily from Dec 1
Indian multinational fined Tk 7.03cr for tax anomalies
Stocks plunge amid hartal called by govt's rivals


Latest News
JaPa starts selling nomination form
14 BNP leaders, activists detained in Ctg
16 arson attacks reported till Monday morning
Bus set on fire in Feni
World must 'act urgently' to stop humanitarian crisis in Gaza: China FM
Two buses torched in Rajshahi on day 1 of hartal
Bangabandhu murder convict sped away to evade Canadian TV
Rohingya man killed in ARSA-RSO gunfight in Ukhiya camp
2nd-day hartal: Commuters use public transport with fear
Three vehicles set ablaze in Dhaka, Rajshahi
Most Read News
Jamaat's registration cancellation verdict upheld
Australia complete 'Mission Hexa' trashing India by 6 wkts
Miscreants hurl bombs at CNG in Dhaka
11 arson attacks in 15hrs: Fire Service
Lawyer absent due to hartal, Jamaat seeks time
Badiul Alam's brother-in-law, 8 others indicted
'Jamaat will get scope of doing normal politics'
Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital a 'death zone': WHO
Train set on fire in Jamalpur, 3 carriages gutted
48-hour hartal begins amid violence
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft