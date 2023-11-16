Video
Mahmudullah uncertain for New Zealand tour

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh veteran cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad ruled out of the side's upcoming New Zealand tour with a shoulder injury.

Mahmudullah sustained niggle during Bangladesh-Australia match in the ICC Cricket World Cup in Pune. He dived to survive from a run out dismissal, which hurt his shoulder badly.

A CT scan, done in Bangladesh, confirmed his injury, report of which revealed that the right arm would have to be sidelined at least five to seven weeks. It means he is going to miss the forthcoming New Zealand tour next month to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches.

New Zealand are coming in Bangladesh within couple of days to play two World Test Championship matches. Mahmudullah already retired from Tests and T20i format, who therefore, was supposed to travel with the Tigers for 50-over format after his outstanding batting display in the World Cup.

Mahmudullah, the highest run-getter for Bangladesh in the World Cup, played seven matches to stockpiled 328 runs at an average of 55 runs.

He played 111-run knock against South Africa though Bangladesh lost six wickets to post 81 runs on the board in that match. His 56 runs against Pakistan also helped Bangladesh to exceed 200 runs.

Besides, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are also ruled out of the forthcoming tour for respective injury.

The Tigers are slated to leave the country for New Zealand on December 11. The ODIs will be held on December 17, 20 and 23 respectively as the T20i matches are scheduled to be held on December 27, 29 and 31.




