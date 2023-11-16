Bangladesh face strong Australia today

Bangladesh will take on strong Australia in their away match of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying match scheduled to be held today (Thursday) evening at AAMI Park in Melbourne.Ranked 183rd place in the FIFA World rankings, Bangladesh are going to participate in the qualifying match as the lowest-ranked nation in the group, ensuring they head into the second stage of qualifying as the underdogs.Addressing a pre-match press conference held today (Wednesday) at conference room of the match venue, Bangladesh team's skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said they are committed to doing something good in Thursday's match against Australia, though it'll not be an easy task for them.The Bangladesh captain admitted that playing in Australia against the host is very difficult."I think this is going to be the biggest match for the team. As the coach said, we want to fight and want to show our ability.The match is going to be an experience mission for all footballers of the team. We know it's going to be tough. We want to give our best," said Jamal.When Bangladesh plays outside the country, expatriates rush to enjoy the match. The local Bangladeshi expatriates are very interested in the Melbourne match.Thanking the expatriates, Jamal said, "Wherever we play in the world, in whichever country we play, the Bangladeshi fans really make us happy.We know they will support us and do everything possible to give us a little extra motivation. So, we have to show them that we are a good team." �BSS