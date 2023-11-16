Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 November, 2023, 5:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh face strong Australia today

Published : Thursday, 16 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Bangladesh will take on strong Australia in their away match of FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying match scheduled to be held today (Thursday) evening at AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Ranked 183rd place in the FIFA World rankings, Bangladesh are going to participate in the qualifying match as the lowest-ranked nation in the group, ensuring they head into the second stage of qualifying as the underdogs.

Addressing a pre-match press conference held today (Wednesday) at conference room of the match venue, Bangladesh team's skipper Jamal Bhuiyan said they are committed to doing something good in Thursday's match against Australia, though it'll not be an easy task for them.

The Bangladesh captain admitted that playing in Australia against the host is very difficult.

"I think this is going to be the biggest match for the team. As the coach said, we want to fight and want to show our ability.

The match is going to be an experience mission for all footballers of the team. We know it's going to be tough. We want to give our best," said Jamal.

When Bangladesh plays outside the country, expatriates rush to enjoy the match. The local Bangladeshi expatriates are very interested in the Melbourne match.

Thanking the expatriates, Jamal said, "Wherever we play in the world, in whichever country we play, the Bangladeshi fans really make us happy.

We know they will support us and do everything possible to give us a little extra motivation. So, we have to show them that we are a good team."    �BSS




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Ex-FIFA vice-president Jack Warner ordered to repay $220,000
Footballers who fell under the spell of witch doctors
Flintoff takes coaching role in Hundred
Australia rely on title wins and 'extra leg' in World Cup semi-final
South Africa not playing a 'Mickey Mouse team' in semis: Bavuma
Tendulkar tells Kohli: 'Happy an Indian broke record'
Kohli scores record 50th one-day inte’l hundred
Bangladesh face strong Australia today


Latest News
Election schedule: Over 30 vehicles vandalised, set ablaze in 6 districts
Shami rattles New Zealand as India reach final
Man held with firearms Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh to import 3.8 million tonnes refined petroleum
Human hauler torched in Sylhet
Crude bombs explode near BNP office
AL welcomes schedule, start selling nomination from Nov 17
Mahmudullah to miss New Zealand tour due to injury
LDA announces 6am-2pm hartal protesting election schedule
Police foil BNP procession in Sylhet
Most Read News
Chhatra Dal leader arrested for planning arson attack on launch
RMG workers' leader Babul goes missing
214 platoons of BGB deployed centering blockade, RMG unrest
CEC to announce polls schedule at 7pm
No scope of dialogue as time is over: Obaidul Quader
BNP must shun violence
Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' crosses Rs 100 crore mark at box office
Jatiya Sangsad election on January 7
Peter Haas expresses concern over violent political speech against US embassy officials
Minimum wage structure should be ensured in South Asia
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft