Published : Tuesday, 14 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Chelsea hold Man City in Premier League classic, L’pool up to second

LONDON, NOV 13: Manchester City were thwarted by Cole Palmer's 95th minute penalty as Chelsea salvaged a 4-4 draw from an incredible clash on Sunday, while Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool up to second in the Premier League.

A share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge leaves City one point ahead of Liverpool, who beat Brentford 3-0, and Arsenal at the top of the table.

Palmer came back to haunt his former club as City three times let the lead slip against the Blues.

Pep Guardiola's men went in front in controversial fashion as Erling Haaland slotted home a penalty after he had been pulled down by Marc Cucurella as the two jostled for position at the back post.

But Chelsea have often saved their best in Mauricio Pochettino's early months in charge for the toughest opposition.

Thiago Silva powered home from a corner to equalise before Reece James pounced on an error from Josko Gvardiol to set up Raheem Sterling to net against his former club.

Chelsea's lead did not last until the break as Manuel Akanji was afforded acres of space to head in Bernardo Silva's cross.

City were back in front less than two minutes into the second period as Haaland slid in to meet Julian Alvarez's cross for his 17th goal in 18 games this season.

The Blues responded once more as Nicolas Jackson snapped up a gift from Ederson after the Brazilian goalkeeper parried Conor Gallagher's shot back into the danger zone.

Rodri's deflected effort on 86 minutes looked to have finally settled the game in the visitors' favour.

But Ruben Dias was penalised for diving in on Armando Broja in added time and Palmer showed no sign of nerves as he hammered home the spot-kick.

"We feel a bit exhausted," said Rodri.

"The level of the Chelsea team has risen and it was not our best performance today. Individually, we needed to do a bit more ourselves - to concede four goals is not normal for us."

A point edges Chelsea back into the top half, but Pochettino's men are still 10 points off the top four.

City face Liverpool in their next match after a two-week international break and the Reds made sure that is a top-of-the-table clash by maintaining their perfect record at Anfield this season.

Salah became the first player ever to score in each of Liverpool's first six home league games of a season when he slotted into the far corner to open the floodgates on 39 minutes.

"In that moment, the composure for the first goal is insane," said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

"There is no doubt when the ball is in that area, in the end you see it on the scoresheet. A pretty special player."

Salah was then left unmarked to head in Kostas Tsimikas' cross to the back post on the hour mark for his 12th goal of the season.

Diogo Jota fired in the third 16 minutes from time as Liverpool made it nine wins and 27 goals from nine games at Anfield in all competitions this season.

Aston Villa are also unstoppable on home soil of late as Unai Emery's men beat Fulham 3-1 for a 13th consecutive win at Villa Park in the Premier League.

Antonee Robinson's own goal opened the scoring before John McGinn and Ollie Watkins were on target as Villa climbed up to fifth and within a point of the top four.

West Ham snapped their streak of three consecutive Premier League defeats with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Tomas Soucek headed home a late winner for the Hammers to ease any rising pressure on David Moyes.

Brighton may have enjoyed famous back-to-back victories over Ajax in the Europa League, but the Seagulls' struggles domestically go on after Sheffield United snatched a 1-1 draw from the Amex.    �AFP




