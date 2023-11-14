Hathurusingha to watch NCL matches as BCB gear up for overhaul

Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha will watch the next round of the National Cricket League (NCL), the country's first class tournament, as Bangladesh face off New Zealand for a two-match Test series, starting in the last week of this month. With the series, Bangladesh will begin the next cycle of ICC World Test Championship.Bangladesh will play the series at a moment when they were under severe pressure following their disastrous World Cup mission. The Tigers ended the cricket's showpiece event with just two victories when they targeted a semifinal spot for the first time in their history following a huge success in ODI format.Although there was speculation that the coaching staff may face wrath following the poor World Cup show, it is believed Hathurusingha would survive as he was appointed just seventh months before the World Cup.His contract will run up to 2025 Champions Trophy and he himself made it clear his actual task will start after the World Cup while he took the responsibility of the side's disastrous show in the cricket's biggest extravaganza."I'm only 7 months into the job - There's not much I can do within seven months what I have what I did was just take the team from where the team was and make sure that they were prepare for this actually it's my work has to start after this, because it's World Cup is separating to prepare, and then it's taking the team forward. It is a very different challenge," Hathurusingha said ahead of Bangladesh's World Cup match against Sri Lanka in Delhi.Hathurusingha however was the only member of the Bangladesh coaching staff to return to Dhaka along with the players in the same flight on Sunday. The rest of the coaching staff returned to their respective country to have a holiday with their family.But fast bowling coach Alan Donald and computer analyst Srinivas had already informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that they won't renew their contract. Spin bowling coach Ranga Herath is believed to be reluctant to renew the contract also.Apart from Hathurusingha and assistant coach Nic Pothas, all of the coaches contract will expire on November 30 this year. But BCB would like to retain them at least for this year considering the New Zealand Test series.BCB insider said Hathurusingha will watch the NCL matches to get a clear idea about the players who could be potential for the longer version format.If the World Cup performance is not taken into the consideration, Bangladesh are almost settled in ODI format and to some extent in T20 format also but that was not the case in the case of Test format, where they are still vulnerable.Moreover, Bangladesh will be without the service of their four key players-Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed-in the Test series against New Zealand. Apart from Tamim, injury forced the rest of the three players to be left out of the series.After skipping the World Cup, Tamim still didn't talk about his future. He also skipped the ongoing NCL, meaning he is not willing to play the upcoming Test series.Bangladesh also need to choose their captain for the Test format where Shakib was the captain. Ahead of the World Cup the ace all-rounder said in an interview with a private TV channel that he won't be the captain after the mega event but he didn't clear if he will step down as captain from all format or any particular format.Meanwhile, it is learnt that the BCB will talk to Hathurusingha and the senior players of the side including Shakib about the World Cup as it is a normal process. After talking to all stakeholders they will take the decision. �BSS