Prime Bank, banking partner of Bongo for Shark Tank

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh established in 1995, has partnered with Bongo as the 'Banking Partner' for Shark Tank Bangladesh Season 1.

Robi is the "Title Sponsor" and Startup Bangladesh is the "Powered by Sponsor".

During the ceremony, agreements were signed and exchanged between Ahad Bhai, CEO of Bongo, and Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director of Prime Bank, says a press release.

The show gives Bangladeshi entrepreneurs a chance to pitch to Sharks (investors) about their business.

People from all over Bangladesh can pursue their dream by pitching on the show and potentially getting a deal from a Shark.
 
This provides a new access to the next breed of entrepreneurs to not only raise capital but also get exposure to millions of viewers who are anticipating to watch the Bangladesh version of Shark Tank.
 
Faisal Rahman, Additional Managing Director Prime Bank Limited said, "This collaboration represents a significant opportunity for Prime Bank to support and empower Bangladeshi entrepreneurs.

We believe in the potential of the innovative ideas and business ventures that will be showcased on the show.

We look forward to being a part of their journey to success and witnessing the positive impact this show will have on the entrepreneurial landscape of Bangladesh."

Ahad Bhai, CEO of Bongo said, "We are very excited to have Prime Bank onboarded as a banking partner. This is a testament to the power of the Shark Tank brand as a platform to attract financial institution partners who will fuel the growth story of Bangladesh."

The Sharks have to decide whether or not they want to invest in your business.

If you are a non-resident Bangladeshi or a foreign individual, you can also come to Dhaka and pitch as long as your business or idea is catering to the Bangladesh market.
 
The business themed reality show will surely change the lives of Bangladeshi entrepreneurs looking for that breakthrough moment.




