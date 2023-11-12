Video
Banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund for poor

Published : Sunday, 12 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a packet  of blankets from Southeast Bank Managing Director Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain.  

Southeast Bank PLC donated 75,000 (Seventy-Five Thousand) pieces of blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event.    photo: Bank

As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor of the country at the advent of winter  at an event at Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the event and received blankets .

Among others, President of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with Representatives of  the donor banks were also present on the occasion.

The Daily Observer received following pictures of the event from the relevant banks.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving souvenir of the blankets from Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam, MP and Vice Chairman A S M Feroz Alam.

Mercantile Bank PLC donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event.    photo: Bank
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving sample of  blankets from IFIC Bank PLC Managing Director Shah A Sarwar.  

IFIC Bank PLC donated 1 lakh pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event.    photo: Bank
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving token of blankets from Shimanto Bank Chairman and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan and Managing Director of the Bank Rafiqul Islam.  

Shimanto Bank Ltd donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.    photo: Bank
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving specimen of blanket from Union Bank Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin and Managing Director and CEO A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury.

Union Bank Ltd donated 15,000 pcs blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund.    photo: Bank



Banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund for poor
