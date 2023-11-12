Banks donate blankets to PM's relief fund for poor



Southeast Bank PLC donated 75,000 (Seventy-Five Thousand) pieces of blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event. photo: Bank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a packet of blankets from Southeast Bank Managing Director Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain.Southeast Bank PLC donated 75,000 (Seventy-Five Thousand) pieces of blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event. photo: Bank





As part of Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), Commercial Banks donated blankets to Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the poor of the country at the advent of winter at an event at Prime Minister's Office on Friday.





The Daily Observer received following pictures of the event from the relevant banks.





Mercantile Bank PLC donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event. photo: Bank

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving souvenir of the blankets from Mercantile Bank Chairman Morshed Alam, MP and Vice Chairman A S M Feroz Alam.Mercantile Bank PLC donated 75 thousand pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event. photo: Bank

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving sample of blankets from IFIC Bank PLC Managing Director Shah A Sarwar.



IFIC Bank PLC donated 1 lakh pieces of blanket to Prime Minister's Relief Fund at the event. photo: Bank

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving token of blankets from Shimanto Bank Chairman and Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan and Managing Director of the Bank Rafiqul Islam.



Shimanto Bank Ltd donated blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. photo: Bank

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving specimen of blanket from Union Bank Chairman Professor Dr Md Salim Uddin and Managing Director and CEO A B M Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury.



Union Bank Ltd donated 15,000 pcs blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund. photo: Bank



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attend the event and received blankets .Among others, President of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Nazrul Islam Mazumder along with Representatives of the donor banks were also present on the occasion.