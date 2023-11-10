Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

DPDC wins Asian Power Award 2023

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Business Desk

DPDC wins Asian Power Award 2023

DPDC wins Asian Power Award 2023

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) has become the first organization in Bangladesh to win the Asian Power Awards 2023, says a press release.

DPDC's Geographical Information System Mapping project won the award in the 'Innovative Power Technology of the Year' category and the 'Power Utility of the Year' category for its innovation in installation of single pole transformers in crowded area.

The Asian Power Awards 2023 was presented at a grand ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan received the award crest and certificate.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft