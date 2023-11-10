DPDC wins Asian Power Award 2023

Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC) has become the first organization in Bangladesh to win the Asian Power Awards 2023, says a press release.DPDC's Geographical Information System Mapping project won the award in the 'Innovative Power Technology of the Year' category and the 'Power Utility of the Year' category for its innovation in installation of single pole transformers in crowded area.The Asian Power Awards 2023 was presented at a grand ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. DPDC Managing Director Engineer Bikash Dewan received the award crest and certificate.