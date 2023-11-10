RMG exports to US drop by 23.33pc in Jan-Sept FY 23

Apparel exports to the United States declined by 23.33 percent year-on-year to $5.78 billion in the first three quarters (January-September) of 2023, as slow demand for apparels continued due to high inflation in the US. Exports to US stood at $7.54 billion during the same period of 2022.In September 2023, the country's apparel extorts to the US fell by 34.71 percent to $594.76 million year-on-year compared with those of $911.07 million in the same month of 2022, according to US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel data released on Tuesday (7 November).Bangladesh's RMG exports to the US showed negative growth in seven months except January and July this year. RMG exports to US drop by 23.33 percent in Q3Exporters said total US imports fell due to economic slowdown caused by war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation could improve by the middle of next year.OTEXA data showed total US imports of ready-made garments from various countries fell by 22.81 percent to $60.82 billion in nine months of 2023, compared to $78.80 billion in the same period of 2022.Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said high inflation is the only cause of declining exports to the US market. He hoped this market situation may improve by the middle of next year.Earlier, Research Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that the two major markets of Bangladesh apparels are in decline."The US market is not doing well and the German economy is also in a slowdown, which is reducing apparel demand in those countries." The ongoing political uncertainty and workers' unrest are also likely to disrupt their supply chain, the economist added."If the situation does not improve, there will be another major supply chain disruption, which will be reflected in November export earnings," feared Dr Razzaque.However, Bangladesh's position remained unchanged as the third-largest apparel exporter in the US market with 9.73 percent share in January-September of 2023 while China and Vietnam occupied the first and the second highest positions with 20.47 percent and 17.98 percent share respectively.The import of apparel by the US from China in January-September of 2023 fell by 28.12 percent to $ 12.75 billion compared with $17.74 billion in the same period of 2022.RMG imports by the US from Vietnam in the nine months of 2023 decreased by 24.13 percent to $11.06 billion compared with $14.59 billion in same period of the past year.The OTEXA data showed India's RMG exports to the US market in January-September of 2023 fell by 21.91 percent to $3.62 billion compared with $4.64 billion in the same period of the previous year.RMG imports by US from Indonesia in the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 25.60 percent to $3.30 billion while imports from Cambodia fell by 26.09$ to $2.59 billion.