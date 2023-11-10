Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 November, 2023, 12:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision      
Home Business

RMG exports to US drop by 23.33pc in Jan-Sept FY 23

Published : Friday, 10 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Business Correspondent

Apparel exports to the United States declined by 23.33 percent year-on-year to $5.78 billion in the first three quarters (January-September) of 2023, as slow demand for apparels continued due to high inflation in the US. Exports to US stood at $7.54 billion during the same period of 2022.

In September 2023, the country's apparel extorts to the US fell by 34.71 percent to $594.76 million year-on-year compared with those of $911.07 million in the same month of 2022, according to US Department of Commerce's Office of Textiles and Apparel data released on Tuesday (7 November).

Bangladesh's RMG exports to the US showed negative growth in seven months except January and July this year. RMG exports to US drop by 23.33 percent in Q3

Exporters said total US imports fell due to economic slowdown caused by war between Russia and Ukraine. The situation could improve by the middle of next year.

OTEXA data showed total US imports of ready-made garments from various countries fell by 22.81 percent to $60.82 billion in nine months of 2023, compared to  $78.80 billion in the same period of 2022.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said high inflation is the only cause of declining exports to the US market. He hoped this market situation may improve by the middle of next year.

Earlier, Research Director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that the two major markets of Bangladesh apparels are in decline.

"The US market is not doing well and the German economy is also in a slowdown, which is reducing apparel demand in those countries." The ongoing political uncertainty and workers' unrest are also likely to disrupt their supply chain, the economist added.

"If the situation does not improve, there will be another major supply chain disruption, which will be reflected in November export earnings," feared Dr Razzaque.

However, Bangladesh's position remained unchanged as the third-largest apparel exporter in the US market with 9.73 percent share in January-September of 2023 while China and Vietnam occupied the first and the second highest positions with 20.47 percent and 17.98 percent share respectively.

The import of apparel by the US from China in January-September of 2023 fell by 28.12 percent to $ 12.75 billion compared with $17.74 billion in the same period of 2022.

RMG imports by the US from Vietnam in the nine months of 2023 decreased by 24.13 percent to $11.06 billion compared with $14.59 billion in same period of the past year.

The OTEXA data showed India's RMG exports to the US market in January-September of 2023 fell by 21.91 percent to $3.62 billion compared with $4.64 billion in the same period of the previous year.

RMG imports by US from Indonesia in the first nine months of 2023 decreased by 25.60 percent to $3.30 billion while imports from Cambodia fell by 26.09$ to $2.59 billion.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Sony raises annual forecast despite Hollywood strikes
EU court advisor recommends new ruling in Apple tax case
Forex changers asked not to pay over Tk 115 a dollar
Blockade-hit stock market falls for 3rd running day
TCB to replace 1 crore family cards with smart cards
Telecoms outage cuts off millions of Australians
NBL opens Taltola sub-branch  
Community Bank inks deal with Habiganj Agro Ltd


Latest News
Gaza hospitals come under new Israeli attacks
Peter Haas in Delhi: Focus on Bangladesh polls
US approves first vaccine against chikungunya virus
437 killed in 429 road accidents in October
2 die in Dinajpur truck-pickup van collision
7th batch of nuclear fuel reaches Rooppur plant
CUET holds workshop on implementation of D-Document
Shaheed Nur Hossain Day today
World's first whole eye transplant performed in US
Hollywood celebrates strike end as actors get back to work
Most Read News
BNP announces another 48-hour blockade from Sunday
Two crude bombs exploded at Panthapath
Assistant Attorney General Tamanna Ferdous relieved
Two buses set ablaze in Matuail, Shahjadpur; two held
Yunus appears in court for labour law trial
Counter-chase between police, workers in Gazipur; around 50 factories shut
Equations of qualifying for semifinals
13 arson incidents reported in 27 hrs till this morning: Fire Service
Racing in Bangabandhu Tunnel: 5 cars seized, 2 arrested
AL leader's threat to beat Peter Haas deeply unhelpful: US State Deptt
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft