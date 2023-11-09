Video
Nahida nominated for ICC POTM for October

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 189
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh National Women's Cricket Team's spinning all-rounder Nahida Akter nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of October, the ICC confirmed the news officially on Tuesday.

Nahida celebrates her first nomination in the Women's Player of the Month awards since November 2021, when she lost out to fellow nominee Hayley Matthews.

This time around, Nahida seals her spot on the shortlist for her fine bowling displays against Pakistan in Chattogram.

The first contest was Nahida's highlight, taking five wickets for eight runs including the dangerous Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen to seal a close five-wicket victory.

Two wickets in the second game and one in the last match earned her the Player of the Series crown, and a chance to win her inaugural ICC Player of the Month award.

Amelia Kerr of New Zealand and Hayley Matthews of West Indies are the two other nominees for the award.

Meanwhile, India's Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock of South Africa and Rachin Ravindra of New Zealand are nominated for the award in men's category.
Nahida was also nominated for the award in November 2021 as the 1st first Bangladesh women player.




