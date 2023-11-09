Video
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh 2023

Spin-rich Blackcaps squad announced with heavyweight names

Published : Thursday, 9 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Sports Reporter

Cricket New Zealand (CNZ) announced a 15-member squad on Tuesday for forthcoming tour of Bangladesh with a bunch of spinners.

Left-arm orthodox Mitchell Santner, who played his last Test in 2021 and emerging all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has amassed three centuries as one of the breakout stars at the Cricket World Cup, is in line to play his first Test since facing Bangladesh at Bay Oval in January 2022, have been recalled alongside Kyle Jamieson into the New Zealand squad that will kick off their ICC World Test Championship cycle in Bangladesh.

New Zealand have selected a spin-heavy squad and recalled the hero of their World Test Championship 2021 final victory for the two-test series in Bangladesh starting later this month.

Santner joins Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the front-line tweakers named in the squad with spin-friendly conditions expected in Bangladesh.

The spin options are further boosted by off-spinning all-rounders Ravindra and Phillips who return to the Test squad off the back of impressive performances at the Cricket World Cup in India.

White-ball dynamo Phillips has only played one Test for New Zealand against Australia at the SCG in 2020, but was included in the touring Test squad in Pakistan last December.

New Zealand have also recalled Jamieson to the Test squad after the pacer recovered from back surgery in February
Jamieson will join captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry in a three-player pace attack. The 28-year-old has captured 72 wickets at an average of 19.45 in just 16 Tests, becoming the fastest New Zealander to reach 50 Test wickets when he hit the mark in nine matches.

Jamieson was named Player of the Match in the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 as New Zealand clinched the inaugural WTC mace, and has been called in to replace the injured Henry in the current Cricket World Cup squad.

The tour will be the first time Bangladesh have host New Zealand in Tests since 2013, when the two-match series was drawn 0-0.

New Zealand squad
Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson, Will Young.




