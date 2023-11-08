Video
Unilever BD launches 14th BizMaestros business competition

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, launched the 14th edition of its flagship business competition 'BizMaestros,' with the theme 'Innovating for People and Planet,' last month.
One of the most awaited among the country's top graduates, BizMaestros takes graduating batch of university students across Bangladesh through a transformative journey to prepare them for the corporate world through real-life business case solution, mentorship sessions, and exposure to the Unilever business, says a press release.
The competition is popularly known for providing generations of talent to the industry since its inception.
BizMaestros offers graduating batches of students the scope to explore real business case studies from Unilever brands. Consisting of three challenging and competitive rounds, the first round took place through online submission from students across Bangladesh, where over 200 teams submitted their application.
Thirty teams comprising of 100 students who qualified for the second round underwent hands-on coaching from senior management at UBL. Each team experienced what life looks like working in an evolving FMCG industry, learning more about consumer insight, selling with purpose, and driving sustainability as a core business strategy.
Throughout the BizMaestros journey, participants are prepared for future employment through exposures to real-life business operations in different functions such as HR, Finance, Marketing and Sales, which allows them to bridge the gap between learning at academia and key skills needed for employment.
Recently the second-round qualifier teams have gone through a day-long bootcamp where they explored their future career path and experienced what it is like to work at Unilever, and received skill building sessions from UBL managers that are critical to succeed in business competitions and job assessments.
In the final round, teams will work on delivering an end-to-end business solution based on conducting real consumer research and feasibility analysis, presenting their case to a panel of industry leaders and the top Unilever management. The winners of BizMaestros will represent Bangladesh on an international stage at the Unilever Future Leaders' League and will also be fast-tracked into Unilever's management trainee programme assessments.
Speaking about the vision of this initiative, Syeda Durdana Kabir, HR Director, said, "For us at Unilever, BizMaestros is not just another business competition. As the leading employer of choice, we take the responsibility to nurture the youth of Bangladesh by equipping them with future-fit skills for employment that aligns with their passions and purpose. Globally we are committed to upskilling 10 million young people and 1 million in Bangladesh by 2030, and through BizMaestros we are accelerating our goal of building a 'League of Future Leaders' and harnessing the power of the country's youth dividend."




