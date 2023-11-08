Video
Wednesday, 8 November, 2023
BRAC Bank facilitating online tax returns submission

Published : Wednesday, 8 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BRAC Bank facilitating online tax returns submission

BRAC Bank facilitating online tax returns submission

BRAC Bank PLC is taking part in "Income Tax Service Month" to provide smooth online payment for tax returns to the general people.

The bank has set up a booth at Taxes Zone-11 Office at Segunbagicha in Dhaka as the tax office makes BRAC Bank a payment partner during Income Tax Service Month 2023, says a press release.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has organised this tax support service throughout the month of November 2023 to encourage people to submit their tax returns.

The BRAC Bank team will provide all necessary support, so that the customers can pay their taxes to the government exchequer in a straight-through process using A-Challan. The dedicated officials of the bank will guide the people in completing the whole process and provide quick services to the taxpayers.

Currently, customers can initiate payments against more than 140 government services. People will have the opportunity to generate and print their 'A-Challan' from the booth.




« PreviousNext »

