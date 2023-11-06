Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 6 November, 2023, 5:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Stop bullying in schools

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Bullying is a pervasive problem that affects students both inside and outside the classroom. Victims of bullying often suffer in silence, too intimidated to share their troubles with others. As responsible educators, it is our duty to create a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of bullying or harassment.

To address this issue, we need to adopt a proactive and holistic approach. First and foremost, teachers and staff should treat every student with equality and respect. It is essential that we are vigilant and mindful of any kind of alienating behaviour observed in our classrooms. Students should feel that they can approach any teacher or staff member with their concerns, knowing they will be heard and supported.

In addition, it is crucial that appropriate action is taken against those responsible for bullying. This includes both preventive measures and disciplinary actions when necessary. Our school should implement anti-bullying programs, awareness campaigns, and provide resources for both students and parents to help recognize and address bullying issues. By taking a strong stance against bullying, we can deter such behaviour and ensure that our students feel safe and supported.

By doing so, we not only fulfil our duty as educators but also contribute to the development of responsible, empathetic, and resilient individuals.

Tanha Jahan Diya
Shanirakhra, Dhaka



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Stop bullying in schools
Repeated nationwide blockades shutting doors to dialogues
Why is child labor on rise?
Nepal quake gives us strong warning
Extension of maternity leave commendable
New LPG price hike hits consumers
Vaccines to control dengue
Remittance surge boosts country’s economic growth


Latest News
Jubo League man hacked to death in N'ganj
Biden trails Trump in key states ahead of 2024 election: poll
UP chairman's wife found hanging in Patuakhali
AL candidate Pinku wins Lakshmipur-3 by-polls
AL's candidate wins Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls after 50 years
Gold price hits record high in history of country
Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka amid pollution concerns in Delhi
PM offers ziarat at Rawza Mubarak of Prophet (SM)
RAB arrests 40 over political violence
India stun South Africa with huge 243-run victory
Most Read News
Bus set ablaze in Banasree, driver's condition critical
2nd round blockade: 12 buses set on fire in 12 hrs
Two-day non-stop blockade begins
What are market power and syndicate in our country?
BNP leader Prince on three-day remand
Four buses set on fire at Bangla Motor, Mirpur and Banasree
A pioneer in climate movement gone, but not forgotten
PM off to Saudi Arabia
By-polls to Brahmanbaria-2, Laxmipur-3 constituencies to be held Sunday
Parked bus torched in Narayanganj
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft