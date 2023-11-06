Stop bullying in schools

Dear SirBullying is a pervasive problem that affects students both inside and outside the classroom. Victims of bullying often suffer in silence, too intimidated to share their troubles with others. As responsible educators, it is our duty to create a safe and nurturing environment where students can learn and grow without the fear of bullying or harassment.To address this issue, we need to adopt a proactive and holistic approach. First and foremost, teachers and staff should treat every student with equality and respect. It is essential that we are vigilant and mindful of any kind of alienating behaviour observed in our classrooms. Students should feel that they can approach any teacher or staff member with their concerns, knowing they will be heard and supported.In addition, it is crucial that appropriate action is taken against those responsible for bullying. This includes both preventive measures and disciplinary actions when necessary. Our school should implement anti-bullying programs, awareness campaigns, and provide resources for both students and parents to help recognize and address bullying issues. By taking a strong stance against bullying, we can deter such behaviour and ensure that our students feel safe and supported.By doing so, we not only fulfil our duty as educators but also contribute to the development of responsible, empathetic, and resilient individuals.Tanha Jahan DiyaShanirakhra, Dhaka