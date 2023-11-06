Video
Repeated nationwide blockades shutting doors to dialogues

Published : Monday, 6 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

In all its wider explanation, it is disturbing, discouraging as well as destructive. BNP-Jamaat repeated blockade programmes across the country - following the party's aggressive gathering and showdown displayed on 28 October - is fast pushing the country on the brink of a political disaster.

However, BNP-Jamaat's fresh agitations were launched at the end of a three-day nationwide blockade on Thursday - marked by widespread incidents of violence, sporadic clashes, arson and vandalism. On 29th October the party with its allied political opposition parties had observed a nationwide dawn-to-dusk general strike. And beginning from yesterday, today is the second day of its fresh spate of nationwide blockade programme.

While politically motivated arrests, violence, deaths and destruction are turning almost to a regular order of the country - unquestionably, it is the common people who markedly have been the victims and sufferers. Recently 3 had been killed, over a 100 injured including 18 policemen as a brutal outcome of the BNP-Jamaat led blockade programmes across the country. Public transport systems in-and-out of Dhaka have often been temporarily suspended noticeably, afflicting the people and commodity cargo shipments.

We, however, fail to understand what political goal or objective, BNP-Jamaat led opposition parties have been able to achieve so far? For how long politically inspired blockades and programmes would continue, in terms of winning the political struggle to ensure free, fair and all-participatory polls in January of next year?

Apart from BNP-Jamaat led programmes, the incidence of political arrests in the country have alarmingly shot up too. On one hand government's ruthless crushing of dissent is upsetting, while on the other, opposition parties' aggressive joint activities are sending ominous signal.

Given the fast-changing politicalscape of the country since October 28, we have every reason to fear prolonged political violence, clashes and arrests would to only cement the prevailing deadlock while shutting the room to meaningful dialogues. Most perilously, frequent occurrences of violence in the name of exercising political rights would put holding of upcoming general elections into jeopardy.

The point, however, unless our major political parties come to terms through dialogues the political future, up until the time of writing, is fairly bleak.

Amid growing political unrest, mistrust, intolerance and missing good will - it is only dialogue which can restore the very basics of democracy.  A dialogue intervention is always responsive to the specific needs and goals of the people.

Sadly both our major political parties continue to turn a blind eye to this fact.

A long history of overt and covert political mistrust has ultimately led our politicians to consider compromise as a sign of defeat and weakness. Unless they come out of this inflexible and intolerant mindset any time soon, more death and destruction is in the offing.

We are worried.




