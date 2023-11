Sweet & Sour Chana Chaat





Sweet & Sour Chana Chaat

Ingredients :v Kabuli chana 250 gramsv Ginger paste 1 tspv Chili powder � tspv Cumin powder � tspv Coriander powder � tspv Mustard oil 1 tbsv Chaat masala 1 tspv Paprika powder 1 tspv Black pepper powder � tspv Crispy fried onion � cupv Green chili chopped 2 tspv Tomato sauce 2 tbsv Tamarind sauce 2 tbsv Chili sauce 1 tbsv Hang curd 1 tbsMethodBoil the overnight soaked Kabuli chana. In a pan at first add oil. Then include ginger paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, chili powder and salt one by one. Add the boiled Kabuli chana and stir properly. Turn off the burner. Put it in the serving dish. Now add rest of the ingredients one by one. Ready to serve.