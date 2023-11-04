Video
Diwali fest with Agni Shakti , Chamunda and Ranga Joba

Published : Saturday, 4 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Anik Barua, Designer and Co founder of Horitoki

Agni Shakti collection, featuring exquisite sarees, kurtis, and dresses inspired by the vibrant hues of flame red. Just in time for Diwali, this series pays homage to the divine power of Devi Kali, the embodiment of Shakti.

Each piece in this collection is meticulously designed, drawing inspiration from powerful symbols and mantras to capture the essence of strength and spirituality.

Elevate your festive wardrobe with the Agni Shakti series, where tradition meets contemporary elegance.

Chamunda Dress, the perfect choice for this Diwali's festivities. Embracing the symbolism of Devi Chamunda, an alternate form of Devi Kali, this dress is a tribute to divine strength.

The garment features intricate Satantan motifs and a striking mustard yellow color, reflecting the essence of tradition and spirituality. Paired with it, the dupatta shares the same divine motif, complemented by a captivating blend of black and red.

Elevate your Diwali celebrations with the Chamunda Dress and Dupatta, a perfect fusion of elegance and symbolism.

Chamunda Saree, the ideal choice for this Diwali celebration. This exquisite saree pays tribute to the powerful form of Devi Chamunda, an alternate manifestation of Devi Kali.

Adorned with intricate Satantan and Kalamkari motifs, this design beautifully blends tradition and artistry.

The color palette features an elegant black, reflecting timeless grace and spirituality. Elevate your Diwali attire with the Chamunda Saree, a symbol of strength and beauty.

Nari Shakti Series, featuring a captivating range of sarees and shirts. Inspired by the divine essence of Devi Kali, a powerful female goddess in Hinduism, this collection celebrates the strength and beauty of women.

While Devi Kali is traditionally depicted in black, we have chosen to portray the diversity of female faces in various colors to emphasize the inner strength that resides within every woman.

The Nari Shakti Series aims to empower women and invoke the same sense of power and strength embodied by Devi Kali, beautifully capturing the essence of feminine resilience.

Ranga Joba Saree, a tribute to Devi Kali's beloved flower, the Joba. In this exquisite creation, we've incorporated the divine motifs of this flower against a pristine white backdrop.

The colorful Joba flowers delicately adorn the saree, bringing a vibrant touch to the elegant design.

Embrace the essence of Devi Kali's favorite bloom with the Ranga Joba Saree, a harmonious blend of tradition and vibrant beauty.




Diwali fest with Agni Shakti , Chamunda and Ranga Joba
