Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 2 November, 2023, 8:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

Published : Thursday, 2 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war

ANKARA, Nov 1: Turkey and Iran on Wednesday called for a regional conference aimed at averting the spread of the Israel-Hamas war.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian a day after Iran's top diplomat met Hamas leaders in Qatar.

Iran has warned that armed groups it supports in the region could attack Israel in light of its war on Hamas.

Fidan said Turkey was pushing for an immediate ceasefire because "it is not difficult to predict that this spiral of violence will grow" without a permanent solution to the war.

"We do not want the human tragedy in Gaza to turn into a war that affects the region's countries," Fidan said.

The Iranian foreign minister "shared with us that there are strong indications that other armed elements in the region may intervene in the conflict if conditions do not change", Fidan said.

"A ceasefire and peace have become more essential."

Amir-Abdollahian said a peace conference involving "Muslim and Arab" countries should be held "as soon as possible".
He also called on the Muslim world to boycott Israeli products because of the war.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.

The bombing campaign has killed more than 8,796 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.     �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


UN chief, UNHCR alarmed as Mideast war intensifies
Imran's lawyer terms cipher judge's appointment 'illegal'
Iran, Turkey call for meeting to avert spread of Israel-Hamas war
Climate 'loss and damage' dominates UAE talks ahead of COP28
Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
China security minister in Myanmar following border clashes
Afghans in droves head to border to leave Pakistan ahead of a deadline in anti-migrant crackdown
UN chief urges world to 'stop the madness' of climate change


Latest News
AI could lead to human extinction, warns Elon Musk
PM to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sunday
Second day of blockade: 18 vehicles torched across the country
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup standings
Lorry truck set on fire at Sitakunda
Another bus torched at Mirpur
Two cousins drown in C'nawabganj
South Africa clinch 190 run win over New Zealand
DMP chief seeks info from city residents about attackers
Most Read News
PM unveils first ever local currency card 'TakaPay'
Five minibuses, an ambulance set ablaze in Dhaka on 2nd day of blockade
Mirza Abbas placed on 5-day remand in sabotage case
Lt Gen (Retd) Hasan Sarwardi on 8-day remand
2nd day blockade begins with arson attack
Jubo Mohila League leader Papia gets bail in corruption case
'Sundarban Express' train waiting to cross Padma Bridge
RMG workers take on street suspending vehicular movement in Mirpur
Miscreants set bus on fire in Shamoli
Food price hike hits nutrition intake
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft