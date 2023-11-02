Imran's lawyer terms cipher judge's appointment 'illegal'

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1: The lawyer of PTI chief Imran Khan has challenged the appointment of an anti-terrorism court judge as presiding officer of the special court for cipher case trial in jail under the Official Secrets Act, before a division bench of the Islamabad High Court.Barrister Salman Akram Raja argued before the IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir that the appointment of Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain was 'unconstitutional', because the law ministry notified it without prior consultation with the IHC chief justice.This 'anomaly' was pointed out when the division bench began hearing an intra-court appeal of the PTI chairman against the decision of the IHC chief justice that had validated both the appointment as well as Khan's jail trial.Barrister Salman Akram said the law ministry was not authorised to select a judge, as their nomination was only a prerogative of the chief justice of a high court.When Justice Aurangzeb noted that this point was not raised earlier before a single bench, Barrister Salman argued that an application against the appointment had been filed before a single bench but it was dismissed. �DAWN