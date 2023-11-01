Video
China security minister in Myanmar following border clashes

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 103

YANGON, Oct 31: China's public security minister has held talks with Myanmar's junta on establishing peace along their shared border, state media said Tuesday, following clashes between ethnic armed groups and the military in Myanmar.

Thousands of people have been reportedly displaced, with some crossing into China, after three armed groups fighting for autonomy launched coordinated attacks on the junta, which said it had lost control of several outposts.

Wang Xiaohong, who is also a member of China's cabinet, the State Council, met the junta's home minister Lieutenant-General Yar Pyae in the capital Naypyidaw, the Global New Light of Myanmar reported.

The two "discussed peace and tranquillity in border areas of the two countries" and cooperation on law enforcement and security, it said, without giving details.

Since Friday fighting has raged across a swathe of Myanmar's northern Shan state -- where a billion-dollar rail link is planned as part of Beijing's Belt and Road global infrastructure project.    �AFP




