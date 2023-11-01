Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 November, 2023, 8:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks

Published : Wednesday, 1 November, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

BANGKOK, Oct 31: Thailand's foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel.

Israeli authorities say more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.

In response, the Israeli military has pounded Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed -- more than 3,000 of them children.

More than 230 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the latest Israeli figures -- 22 of them Thai nationals, the foreign ministry in Bangkok has said.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Monday his government was working hard to get Thai citizens home.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Climate 'loss and damage' dominates UAE talks ahead of COP28
Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks
China security minister in Myanmar following border clashes
Afghans in droves head to border to leave Pakistan ahead of a deadline in anti-migrant crackdown
UN chief urges world to 'stop the madness' of climate change
Top China, Russia officials warn foreign forces stoking turmoil
Working to avoid 'war' with Israel: Lebanon PM
Russia's Shoigu accuses West of seeking to expand Ukraine war to Asia-Pacific


Latest News
Israeli air strike kills 50 at Gaza refugee camp
Dollar price hiked more
Rizvi condemns arrests of Abbas and Alal
Getting runs helps to feel better amid low confidence: Shakib
Father, son killed in Madaripur road crash
OC injured in constable's misfire in Sylhet
BNP leaders Mirza Abbas and Alal arrested
UN says Gaza now a 'graveyard' for thousands of children
Bangladesh become 1st team to be knocked out losing to Pakistan
Two killed as stray incidents mark first day of opposition blockade
Most Read News
'Two killed' in Kishoreganj police-BNP clash
Question doesn't arise at all to hold dialogue with killers, says PM
Lt Gen (Retd) Chowdhury Hasan Sarwardi arrested
BNP, Jamaat's countrywide blockade progresses with sporadic incidents
Blockade: BNP stages protest burning tyre in N'ganj
Only political reconciliation can protect democracy in Bangladesh
Bangabandhu Tunnel toll collection reaches Tk 7.1 lakh on 2nd day
Bus set ablaze in Chattogram
No option without holding election on time, says CEC
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction – Who will win?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft