Thai FM travels to Qatar, Egypt for Hamas hostage talks

BANGKOK, Oct 31: Thailand's foreign minister begins an urgent visit to Qatar and Egypt on Tuesday for talks on the fate of 22 Thais taken hostage by Hamas in its attack on Israel.Israeli authorities say more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed in an attack launched by the Palestinian militant group on October 7 from the Gaza Strip.In response, the Israeli military has pounded Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have been killed -- more than 3,000 of them children.More than 230 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza, according to the latest Israeli figures -- 22 of them Thai nationals, the foreign ministry in Bangkok has said.Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Monday his government was working hard to get Thai citizens home. �AFP