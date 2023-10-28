Joy of the slaves, lyric of the Odalisques

Ever since then I have thought that this is my destiny. If not the lord, what is my speed? The lord is moving forward, I am moving forward, or I am moving backwards. I am becoming lord day by day. I am trying to make the Lord's Day good."Have you seen the Elephant?" One of our slaves named 'Failed Impolite' asks us one day."What an elephant to see again?" We say."There, there, there's watching. We're the elephants in the circus. The elephant in the circus is tied with a rope and rotated within six feet. Then, when the elephant is released, it moves within those six feet.Even if there's a fire in the circus, the elephant moves within six feet and cannot get out," Failed Impolite slave says.Our situation is like that, we are under the feet of the lord. Even if the lord kicks us, we think it is blessing.Listening to the theories of Failed Impolite slave, we think that he has become wise."From now on all of you'll have to learn English. I'll kick anyone who doesn't learn English," One day the lord declared.We folded our arms and legs in fear. At the roar of the lord, darkness descends on the world."Without English, I'll not get foreign customers, nor will you get food," The lord said again.We wonder! Where has been such an excited fertile brain of the lord speaking in saintly language for so long?How big we could be if we listened to all this for so long! Alas! How much English is being produced side by side! What a beautiful English name for English schools, English brothels, big buildings! Seeing that, the eyes become happy and blind! The lord often returned to the United States, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom with knowledge of English. We like to hear about all those countries.I feel remorse, alas! All my life, I could not see the mountains in the middle of the country! I could not go abroad; I could not even learn English. Life went on listening to English language abuse. English abuse seems to be a nice thing to us, because we don't understand English. Even lords who speak English seem to be beautiful and wise. How many white-skinned English gentlemen from abroad are actually holding hands and feet to understand the slaves of the airports of our country! Our lord's sons and daughters also study in Europe and America. How much English knowledge they're gaining! One day when they come to the country, they too will be English lords like Robert Clive of East India Company.If we can't speak English then we can't have a job. Many children of our national leaders are studying in big English schools at home and abroad! One day they too will rule over us, our lord. But our leaders are shouting Bangla language, Bangla language in the International Mother Language Day! I don't know why we do such big destructive thoughts with our small heads! The Lord commanded us to learn English. It is good for us to start learning English. One day we all started learning English together:"Hip, hip, hip; big has I hip!" The Hip Swinging Woman slave says."Fuck, fuck, fuck; Want me a cock!" The Penis Sucking Woman slave says."Breast, breast, breast, I have two breasts!" The Woman with Tender Breasts says."Lord is a dog!" The Fine Arts Woman slave sighs and says."What!" Surprisingly, we all say in unison.In this way our English practice continues. We all continue to be international human beings. It doesn't look good for the slaves to speak in Bengali. Our days go by learning English. The birthday of the lord comes to see. Mute bull like Male slave, Sexy shameless Female slave, Foot kisser slave, Excellent Coward slave- everyone has come. Where else will we go on the lord's birthday? We are all sitting with flowers, waiting for the lord to come and bless us with the dust of his feet.Gradually the lord is coming forward in a cheerful mood. We are becoming restless."You have come to us, the Merciful, the Great, the Compassionate, the Powerful, the Absolutely Revered lord!" At the microphone, the Nice Nymphomaniac slave announces in a melodious voice.We all got up from the floor."Hello lord! Welcome!" Everyone standardized the language and say in unison."Sit down, sit down and why stand up?" The lord says in a soft-hard voice.We sat down on the floor shyly. The lord sits alone in three chairs. Sometimes he sits in the middle chair, sometimes throwing arms and legs, sometimes sitting right and left, sometimes shaking his head. Already the Failed Impolite slave has gone to Microphone."Now sing a song in honor of the lord- Sexy Shameless Female slave."'Wow! Wow! Well, well," We say in unison."Lord, I'll put my youth at your feet."I'll hold you by the legs and sit you on my lap, "Sexy Shameless Woman slave sings."Wow! Wow! Well, well," We say again in unison.The lord is getting intoxicated by drinking Shiva's Regal, and Black Label. Lord is looking with sexy eyes."Lord, will you sing a song?" We say.'What is evil?' The lord says.The lord shakes his head and sings:"Happy birthday to my dear slave,Beautiful lord, I was born on this day....""Lord who is merciful and we'll not find anywhere else," We sing to the tune of the Lord.The Harmonium and the rhythm of the Tabla or Percussion, the singing of the song became quite crowded. Listening to the song the Failed Impolite slave shouts, "Wow! Wow!" He is not going to be stopped. He is constantly shaking his head, and walking toward the lord's feet."What a beautiful singer our lord is!" At the end of the song we say together.Sexy Shameless Woman slave puts a garland on the lord at the end of the song. We all clap our hands. Twelve o'clock in our life to clap our hands in this way! What is the beginning of our life, and what is the end. We're in a life without life.We're not living; we're enjoying the lord's way of life. The lord is buying new cars and houses day by day. We are blessed to drive the lord. We're proud to be the doorman of the new house. Feel like owning our own home. I say to myself, what a beautiful big car our lord rides. Our eyes are blessed to see the lord's new car. We forget the sadness of hanging out on the bus. Our slaves sometimes sit in daydreams. Alas! If we had a car!If we could be rich! Then I think-smugglers, asphalt traders, corrupt politicians, corrupt bureaucrats, or great terrorists without the ability to be rich in this country! Our slaves do not have those qualifications, so it is a sin to dream of becoming rich. The slave was born to die under the car, not to get in the car. Those of us who are assigned to drive the lord's new car jump for joy.Those of us who are not in charge of driving sometimes see ourselves in the windshield of the lord. Who knows, if it is disrespectful to see the faces of slaves in the glass of the lord's car. The slave will think of keeping the face of the lord beautiful, why look at his own face?One of us was arrogant; the lord gave him a name of Failed Impolite. The lord knows that if someone disobeys him, he will fail one day. I have to go back to him again. Where will the slave leave the lord?The lord is all-knowing. We have received the blessing of the lord because we have become slaves. Not to mention the others, I had nothing before I became a slave. I couldn't eat three times. I couldn't sleep well. No one cared about me. How I have prospered because of being a slave! My look has been beautiful. As I revolve around the lord, some creatures revolve around me. When life was failing, I made the right decision at the right time.I think today, what fun it would be if there were slaves all over the world; when I met someone, I would say, "My slave brother, my soul mate." No one will be by your side, everything will go away. The word 'ego' uttered by my lord has no character, he cannot make any improvement. Learn to be a slave, and then you will have all the money and honor."Honest people, depressed people, if you are not honest and become a slave, then a smile will come on your face, your life will be successful without fail. I want the joy of the slave, the joy of the people under the feet, the joy of the head bowed slave. The Bengali rebellious poet wrote-"Song of Youth." He should have written- "Slave's triumph", and then he would have been blessed to get the "Nobel Prize". What was needed was to write this with his metaphor, "I'll draw the footprints on the chest of lord!"He should have written, "I'd be blessed to kiss the lord's feet, then he'd be more memorable." He'd not have to go to jail; His books wouldn't have been confiscated."Slaves are better.Slave, you go ahead, we're with you.Slave, you come from age to age," I say.I have forgotten all happiness and sorrow, shame and humiliation. I am a slave. I am the common man, what's there for me to be ashamed of again; I do not have to suffer in humiliation. I saw a play a long time ago, the name of the play, "Good words in exile." Today I want to say, "Good words are not in exile." The word does not apply to my lord. My lord is the uncrowned emperor, the emperor of the cowshed, the emperor of the slaves. Who else is as tactful as my lord?He can embellish lies with eloquence in such a way that the truth becomes false to him. Who else in this world practices such honesty as the lord? The lord is the modern version of the primitive god Zeus. He has two heads: One is in front of the eye; the other is invisible to the eye. Sometimes the head behind his eyes becomes as creative as a plow. This creativity is called "Sexual Politics".At last the lord himself seems to have gradually become a slave to some miraculous power, as if in a dream of conquest; so denying us. The lord has become the under footer of an invisible giant. The lord is listening to our red-blue-flying words. The lord has used our lives like condoms. He is now leaving the earth and moving into the sky. We can no longer catch him from the ground.So today the realization is, will I be underfoot like others with the lord's denial, or will I return to a life free from slavery? Should I compose a poem with the dirty feet of the self-proclaimed lord, or look at my own feet? I disobey the lord's footsteps and look at my own feet. I see I have two legs. From the beginning of my life, I had to stand with my head on these two legs! Otherwise, I have become a slave."Yes sir, yes sir, sir and sir," I skipped saying.I slowly moved away from the lord's feet. The days of slavery are over. I am free today. The shackles no longer tingle at my feet. What is my joy with the certificate of release! I raised my head and stood on my own two feet. The most beautiful woman in the so-called social service organization came and shook hands with me. Until then, the world has turned many times! The water of my river of life has flowed far away!