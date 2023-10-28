The Last Train of the Night

We were sitting at a remote station in the northern part of the country. Some youths were singing the renowned patriotic song Teer Hara Ei Dheuer Sagor Pari Dibo Re�.The melody filled the air. I and Shama were the only listeners listening to them. I turned to Shama and softly asked, "Can you bring me a glass of water?" She uninterestedly gazed back at me, and her eyes were full of tears. Darkness had covered everything as the clock said it was 1:30 am. A certain memory flooded my mind, taking me back to the day when our paths first crossed.It was 7th October, five years back, when I met Shama for the first time. At first sight, I became crazy to see her. As soon as she sat next to me, I got a smell, a heavenly aroma, and maybe she had taken a shower before we met. I, indeed, was stuck in her for a while. At this crucial moment, I asked her for a glass of water. But irony of fate, I couldn't finish even half-glass of the water... ha haha.Things have changed in these five years. I looked at Shama, her tear-filled eyes reflecting the dim station lights. The evocative melody of the patriotic song lingered in the air, intertwining with the complex emotions that gripped my heart. Memories of our past rushed back, a bittersweet reminder of how love had blossomed between us, yet circumstances had torn us apart. As I sipped the water she brought, I remembered how innocent she looked five years ago. Back then, we were different and didn't have the challenges we do now. Our lives were connected by fate, but we ended up going in different directions.The station was silent except for the distant sound of the approaching last train of the night. I looked deep into Shama's eyes, searching for answers. "Shama," I began, my voice barely a whisper, "so much has changed between us. Yet, here we are, brought back together by fate or maybe something more. What do you want, Shama? What do you want from us?"She hesitated, her gaze dropping to the floor before meeting mine again. "I want us to be together," she said, her voice trembling with emotion. "I never stopped loving you, despite everything that happened. But I understand if you can't forgive me."I felt a pang of sorrow in my chest. Her words hung in the air, heavy with unspoken promises. The train's whistle grew louder; a reminder that time was slipping away, urging me to make a decision. In that moment, I thought about all the happy moments we had shared, the laughter, the love, and the dreams we had had together. But I also couldn't forget the pain, the heartbreak, and the scars that still lingered. My mind was clouded with doubts and fears, torn between the love I still felt for her and the fear of getting hurt again.The train's headlights pierced the darkness, illuminating the platform as it came to a halt. The station master shouted, signalling that it was the last call. I looked at Shama, her eyes pleading with mine. The weight of the decision hung heavy on my shoulders, a burden I couldn't escape. Taking a deep breath, I reached out and held her hands. "Shama," I said, my voice becoming steady despite having the turmoil inside me, "I loved you. I still love you, and I will always love you until my last breath. But we can't ignore the past, the pain we've been through. I need time, time to heal, time to trust again. Can you wait for me?"Tears welled up in her eyes, but this time they were different-hopeful, understanding. She nodded, squeezing my hands gently. "I will wait for you," she whispered, her voice filled with sincerity.As the train's doors began to close, I pulled her into a tight hug as if she was my only hope for whom I wish to live."I promise, Shama," I murmured, my words like a vow to both her and myself, "I will find a way back to you. Just give me time." I let her go, watching as she boarded the train. The doors closed, separating us once again. I stood there, rooted to the spot, my heart heavy with the weight of my decision.As the train pulled away, taking Shama with it, I felt a mix of emotions-regret, hope, and the undeniable ache of love. The station became quiet again, and there was none except me. The memories, the love, and the promise of a future together remained inscribed in my heart. As I stood there alone, I made a silent vow to myself to work on healing the wounds of the past, to learn to trust again, and to find my way back to Shama. The last train of the night had left, but my journey towards love, forgiveness, and a second chance had just begun. I closed my teary eyes and subconsciously mattered Teer Hara Ei Dheuer Sagor Pari Dibo Re�The writer is an assistant English teacher at Chunkutia Girls' High School & College