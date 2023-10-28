First test tube baby born at BSMMU offers hope to barren couples

Dear SirIn a momentous occasion that will be etched into the annals of medical history, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), the institution proudly marked the birth of its first test tube baby.The journey leading to the birth of this test tube baby was not without its challenges. The childless couple, hailing from Barisal, had grappled with infertility for an agonizing 13 years. The diagnosis of their condition took place approximately eight years ago, casting a shadow of despair over their dream of parenthood.In 2022, the couple decided to place their trust in the capable hands of the BSMMU Infertility Department. Following a thorough evaluation of their case, the department proposed In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a cutting-edge technique involving the precise injection of sperm cells into the egg's cytoplasm.The successful birth of the test tube baby brings not only joy and relief to the childless couple but also immense pride to the BSMMU community. May this historic moment be a source of inspiration for all and a promise of brighter futures for those longing for the joys of parenthood.Adnan Anan SikderStudent, Department of CSE, East West University