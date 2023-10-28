Man jailed for 5 years for insulting PM in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 26: A Chattogram court on Thursday sentenced a 22-year-old man to five years in jail for posting derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Facebook.The accused, Safayet Ullah Prakash Sagor, son of Jafor Ullah from Sandwip's Rahmatpur union, is a 12th grade student of Haji Abdul Baten College.Chattogram Cyber Tribunal Judge Mohammad Jahirul Kabir announced the verdict against him on Thursday.Public Prosecutor Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury said the tribunal sentenced the accused to one year of rigorous imprisonment under sections 25 (2) and 29 (1) each of the Digital Security Act and three years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 31 (2). �UNB