Chattogram’s ‘one city, two towns’ dream turning into reality

Chattogram is the second-largest city in Bangladesh after Dhaka and the third-largest city in Bengal. The region, located on the banks of the Karnaphuli River, was part of ancient Bengali histories and cultures. It hosts the busiest seaport on the Bay of Bengal. The port city has benefited from the growth of heavy industry, logistics, and manufacturing in Bangladesh. The Karnaphuli River divides Chattogram into two parts. A tunnel was much needed that might connect Chattogram Port and Anwara upazila and cut the distance between Dhaka and Chattogram.Chattogram's long-cherished dream of a tunnel is coming true. Today it is going to have an underwater tunnel, which will shorten the travel time for a crossing from one hour to just under 10 minutes. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate South Asia's first tunnel, "Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel," built beneath the Karnaphuli River on October 28, and it will be opened to traffic the following day. Named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the two-tube tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will be a game changer for Chattogram.Karnaphuli Tunnel is the first such project in South Asia. Bangladeshi government took the initiative to build a tunnel under the Karnaphuli River to connect the city's Patenga and Anwara upazilas in south Chattogram to make the port city 'One City, Two Town' model similar to the Chinese city of Shanghai. The project was officially launched by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2016, with work on the tunnel following in March 2019. The first underwater tunnel in Bangladesh and South Asia, built by China, is expected to unlock new economic opportunities for people in the region.The main tunnel in the Bangabandhu Tunnel is 3.43km long. In addition to the main tunnel, there is a 5.35km connecting road at the end of Patenga and Anwara and an overbridge of 628m at the end of Anwara. As a whole, the total amount of this saturated work is 9.33km. The tunnel can be reached from the northern end or from the city side through five roads: Outer Ring Road, Elevated Motorway, Kathgarh Road, Airport Road, and Patenga Beach Road.On the other hand, south of the river, Anwara has Korean EPZ, China EPZ, CUFL, and Parky Beach. After crossing the Karnafuli, one may access Cox's Bazar, Banshkhali, and Matarbari power plants, as well as the Matarbari deep seaport via Anwara. New investments are coming in, new industries are being set up, and many old factories are being expanded. Besides, a number of large industrial groups have bought land in advance to establish factories. Along with this, thousands of industrial factories on the north side of the tunnel will draw more investment.Moreover, the tunnel will greatly improve the traffic situation in Chattogram and promote the economic development of the country. The tunnel will connect the proposed Asian Highway to the Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway and reduce the distance from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar by 40 km. Two tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily. In the long run, this connectivity will boost industrialization and tourism in the vast area of the south-eastern region up to Cox's Bazar.Chattogram accounts for 12% of Bangladesh's GDP, including 40% of industrial output, 80% of international trade, and 50% of tax revenue. The port city is home to many of the oldest and largest companies in the country. The Port of Chattogram is one of the busiest ports in South Asia. The largest base of the Bangladesh Navy is in Chattogram, along with an air base of the Bangladesh Air Force, garrisons of the Bangladesh Army, and the main base of the Bangladesh Coast Guard. Along with these, the ongoing mega projects in Chattogram, including the Korean EPZ at Anwara, the Chinese industrial zone, the Matarbari power plant, and the Matarbari deep-sea port, will enjoy the full benefit of this tunnel.It is worth mentioning that this tunnel is crucial from an economic perspective. As a result of this tunnel, the port city of Chattogram will be completed as a commercial city. Matarbari deep seaport, Maheshkhali LNG terminal, and Banshkhali coal power plants will be at the centre of economic activities. United Group, a private industrial enterprise, is building a 300 MW power plant. Meanwhile, S. Alam Group is developing a 1,320 MW coal-fired power station in Banshkhali. Overall, private investment on the other side of the river will rise.Of course, the tunnel runs along the bottom of the river; fortunately, there is a blueness of natural beauty on both sides of the whole path. So, there is huge potential for tourism around this tunnel. It is already known that 700 acres of char land will be developed for "coastal tourism." Patenga Beach on the other side is also being modernised and made suitable for picnics, annual sports, and other recreational activities. Anwara Parkir Char and the surrounding area of the tunnel will develop as a tourism industry with the creation of an efficient communication infrastructure.The Bangabandhu tunnel would be a source of pride and dignity for Bangladesh, as it would once again demonstrate the country's ability to build a megastructure. After the Padma Bridge, the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, or Bangabandhu Tunnel, will be another great achievement of the country in fifty years of independence. It is a matter of pride that the Bangabandhu Tunnel is the first underwater subway in South Asia. It is hoped that this tunnel will increase employment opportunities in the country, which will contribute to the reduction of poverty and, at the same time, increase regional connectivity, which will lead to a huge positive change in economic development.The writer is a Chattogram based freelance columnist