Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim withdraws bid to buy Man Utd

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 175

MANCHESTER, OCT 15: Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has withdrawn a bid to buy Manchester United, a source close to the deal told AFP on Saturday.
United announced nearly a year ago that they were exploring "strategic alternatives to enhance the club's growth", with a full sale one of the options.
Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year, but the process has stalled in recent months despite the anger of supporters towards current owners, the Glazer family.
The Daily Mail reported that Ratcliffe is now set to secure a 25 percent stake in the club for around £1.5 billion ($1.7 billion).
The Glazers have owned the English giants since a leveraged takeover in 2005 for £790 million saddled the club with huge debts.
Figures in March showed United's debt has now grown to £970 million.
Sheikh Jassim's bid was for full control of United and promised to clear the club's borrowings.
Further talks this week broke down despite an improved bid believed to be around £5 billion.
By contrast, Ratcliffe is reportedly willing to buy a smaller stake to break the impasse over the Glazers' £6 billion asking price.
Founder of petrochemicals giant Ineos, Ratcliffe is a boyhood United fan and already has a portfolio of sports investments.
Ineos owns French club Nice and Swiss side Lausanne-Sport, as well as leading cycling team Ineos Grenadiers and is a major sponsor of the Mercedes Formula One team.
United's fortunes on the field have also faded under the Glazers' tenure.
The Red Devils have not won the Premier League since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and last won the Champions League in 2008.
They currently sit 10th in the Premier League and have lost their first two Champions League group stage matches for the first time in the club's history.
Fans have also been left frustrated at a lack of investment in United's infrastructure over the past two decades.
Old Trafford remains the largest club football stadium in England, but is in need of significant redevelopment to keep pace with the facilities offered by their rivals.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Aussies 'need to start winning quick' to rescue WC bid
'Never thought I'd play at WC,' says rickshaw driver's son Siraj
More like an India event than World Cup, says Pakistan's Arthur
Joy leads Bangladesh Emerging team for Sri Lanka tour
Morsalin's participation hangs on
Tigers in Pune, Shakib under observation
We must keep Haaland out of box: Spain keeper Simon
IOC president Bach coy as members call for rule change to extend his term


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft