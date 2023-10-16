Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 16 October, 2023, 4:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Italy cruise as Denmark edge towards Euro 2024 spot

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

Italy cruise as Denmark edge towards Euro 2024 spot

Italy cruise as Denmark edge towards Euro 2024 spot

PARIS, OCT 15: Reigning champions Italy eased to a 4-0 victory over Malta in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday, while Denmark strengthened their position and dented the hopes of outsiders Kazakhstan.
Giacomo Bonaventura curled in his first Italy goal and Domenico Berardi produced a fine strike of his own to double the lead in Bari.
Berardi struck again in the second half before Davide Frattesi rounded off a comfortable evening for Luciano Spalletti's side who kept hold of second place in Group C ahead of next week's showdown with England.
"That match is where we will really see how much potential we have," Spalletti told broadcaster RAI.
Italy, with a game in hand, closed to within three points of England going into their clash at Wembley.
"It will definitely be emotional, I have amazing memories from that stadium," said Berardi, who played in Italy's Euro 2020 shoot-out final win over England.
"We'll go there trying to do what we did today, play our own game and look to win."
Ukraine are level with Italy after a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Prague.
Georgiy Sudakov put Ukraine ahead on 30 minutes and substitute Oleksandr Karavaiev sealed victory deep into stoppage time, ahead of their visit to Malta next week.
Denmark avenged their shock loss to Kazakhstan in March as Robert Skov netted twice in a 3-1 win in Copenhagen.
Jonas Wind set the Danes, semi-finalists at Euro 2020, on their way before Skov scored a quick-fire double either side of half-time.
Kazakhstan pulled one back via Yan Vorogovskiy but they fell four points off the pace in Group H.
"First of all, we must be happy about a victory in a European qualifier at home. It hasn't been plain sailing in this group," Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told broadcaster TV2.
"It was an extremely important home game, and we were forced to win. The pressure was there, and we got the victory we had to."
Benjamin Sesko's brace powered Slovenia to a 3-0 win over Finland in Ljubljana.
Sesko's first came from the penalty spot and the RB Leipzig forward added another with a clinical finish, taking him to eight goals in his last 11 international appearances.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Aussies 'need to start winning quick' to rescue WC bid
'Never thought I'd play at WC,' says rickshaw driver's son Siraj
More like an India event than World Cup, says Pakistan's Arthur
Joy leads Bangladesh Emerging team for Sri Lanka tour
Morsalin's participation hangs on
Tigers in Pune, Shakib under observation
We must keep Haaland out of box: Spain keeper Simon
IOC president Bach coy as members call for rule change to extend his term


Latest News
World Food Day celebrated in Ashulia
Redrawing boundaries of Pirojpur constituencies legal: SC
Ceasefire plans stall as Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza
Minor child drowns in Bhaluka
BNP starts youth rally at Nayapaltan for Khaleda's permanent release
Global Handwashing Day celebrated in Rohingya camp
Sri Lanka win toss, choose to bat against Australia
US deputy assist secy Afreen in Dhaka
Man 'hacked to death' at in-laws' house in Rangpur
Development projects must not damage rivers, canals: PM
Most Read News
Rohingya leader Mohibullah's 'killer' arrested
Husband lying on bed besides wife's body after killing her
Jesmine's death in RAB custody: HC dissatisfied over probe report
Fund embezzling: Probe report on Dr Yunus, 12 others Jan 3
Odhikar's Adilur, Elan released on bail
We need competitive education market
HC summons BNP leader Habib for contempt of court
Farmgate footbridge opens for commuters
Two women die after drinking alcohol
Prof Maksud Kamal made DU VC
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft