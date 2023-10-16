Video
Mercantile Bank holds North Bengal business review confce

Published : Monday, 16 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Business Desk

The Business Review Conference of Mercantile Bank PLC of North Bengal Region was held at Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts in Rangpur on Sunday, says a press release.

Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of the bank was present in the conference as chief guest while AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan was the special guest.

Md. Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD and COO of the bank was also present.
Md. Motiar Rahman, Regional Head of the Bank's North Bengal Region presided over the conference.

The MD and CEO advised the Heads of Branches and In-charges of the Upashakhas to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year.

Furthermore, He emphasized on the expansion of business around 16 districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans and encourage the loans to SME & Agriculture sector.

Bank's AMD and CRO Mati Ul Hasan urged the participants to be amicable in their duties. 21 HOBs and 8 In-charges of Upashkhas of the mentioned region participated the business review conference.




