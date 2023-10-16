Walton gets new Chairman, Vice Chairman and MD

Country's electronics giant and capital market's listed company Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has appointed S M Shamsul Alam as Chairman, S M Ashraful Alam as Vice Chairman and S M Mahbubul Alam as Managing Director.





All of them are founding directors of the company.





The appointments were made at the 35th meeting of the board of directors of Walton Hi-Tech Industries held on Saturday last (October 14). Their appointment will be effective from October 14, 2023, says a press release.



Newly-appointed Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Vice Chairman S M Ashraful Alam and Managing Director S M Mahbubul Alam are the successful entrepreneurs in the electrical and electronics industry of the country and they have played a vital role in Walton's rapid growth as senior directors.





Due to their creative and innovative leadership in the electrical and electronics industry, Walton has secured the top position in the Bangladesh market and also become a global brand through expanding its export markets to more than 40 countries of the world.







Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC., under their direct supervision, was officially listed on Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chattogram Stock Exchange on September 14, 2020.





Under their efficient and skillful leadership, Walton will be further stronger in local and international market. They will play an important role in turning Walton into one of the best five global electronics brands by 2030.







All expect that under their leadership Walton will be able to go ahead overcoming all challenges with high quality advanced technologies and smart products.