

Nagad sets up giant screen at DU TSC for Cricket WC matches



Everyday hundreds of avid cricket fans are enjoying World Cup matches live on the giant screen. Keeping in mind a possible rise in the number of spectators in the coming days, Nagad has also prepared two more venues on the university campus to screen World Cup matches with prior permission from the authorities concerned.



The university authorities and Bangladesh Chhatra League are providing all necessary assistance to Nagad to make the arrangements successful. Nagad has already proved its passion and enthusiasm for the Cricket World Cup and the Bangladesh team in many ways, says a press release.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad Ltd, has announced that if Bangladesh wins the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, Nagad will give BMW cars as gifts to each player in the 15-member team. The screening of cricket matches on giant screens is also an expression of Nagad's profound love for cricket.



During FIFA World Cup 2022, the world's fastest-growing MFS company made massive arrangements for hundreds of fans to watch matches of their favourite team on giant screens on the Dhaka University campus. The entire football world responded to Nagad's great endeavour.



Many famous footballers, different global organisations, and governments of various countries shared video clips and pictures of crazy cheering of football fans for their favourite teams, especially Argentina, in front of giant screens installed by Nagad.



At that time, the MFS company promised that they would stay beside fans in the same way during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So, Nagad started screening matches live from the first day of the tournament which kicked off on 5 October 2023.



Hundreds of people have also been attracted to this arrangement. Cricket fans are coming from far and wide to watch matches on a giant screen at TSC. The noteworthy presence of Dhaka University students adds more colours to the event. It seems like everyone is watching the game from stadium galleries. In the innings break, there are also entertainment programmes in place to delight the audience - all generously organised by Nagad.



During Bangladesh's first World Cup match, there was a huge crowd in front of the giant screen at TSC. Mohammad Mithun, a rickshaw puller who was among the spectators, remarked, "During World Cup days, I bring people to TSC in my rickshaw from different parts of Dhaka and get BDT 200-300 in fares. Today, if I pulled my rickshaw all day, I could have earned a substantial amount of money. Yet, I'm ready to accept this loss as I find greater joy in watching Bangladesh play in the World Cup than in pursuing money."



Nadag has expressed satisfaction with this huge response. Its officials said if such a response continues, they will increase the number of venues to screen matches.



