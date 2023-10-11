|
India's Mundra Port celebrates 25 years of operations
Commemorating a landmark journey, Mundra Port is celebrating 25 years of path-breaking operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally.
Mundra Port is India's first private port and largest container port, located on the northern shores of the Gulf of Kutch near Mundra, Kutch district, Gujarat.
Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on 7 October, 1998, the port has consistently demonstrated a visionary approach, unwavering ambition and impeccable execution, positioning itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map.
Emerging as a crucial trade gateway, Mundra Port has grown into a multimodal hub that drives trade and fortifies economic progression. From its modest inception, it has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs. 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer in the past 25 years, emphasising its central role in India's economic framework. Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since inception, says a press release.
From a handful of tonnes in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11% of India's maritime cargo. Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33% of India's container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.