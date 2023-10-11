India's Mundra Port celebrates 25 years of operations





Mundra Port is India's first private port and largest container port, located on the northern shores of the Gulf of Kutch near Mundra, Kutch district, Gujarat.

Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on 7 October, 1998, the port has consistently demonstrated a visionary approach, unwavering ambition and impeccable execution, positioning itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map.

Emerging as a crucial trade gateway, Mundra Port has grown into a multimodal hub that drives trade and fortifies economic progression. From its modest inception, it has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs. 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer in the past 25 years, emphasising its central role in India's economic framework. Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since inception, says a press release.

From a handful of tonnes in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11% of India's maritime cargo. Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33% of India's container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.



Commenting on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said: "Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group. 25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India's march forward. The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us. As we mark our silver jubilee, Mundra stands as a testament to the wonders that can unfurl when foresight, tenacity and a united community converge. Along with our employees and partners, we did not merely construct a port; we sculpted an emblem of global excellence, transforming an entire region and crafting new blueprints. Our confidence has never been higher and Mundra will continue to trailblaze, setting benchmarks on the global canvas."