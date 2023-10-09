ICB Asset Mgmt Co approves 150pc dividend



ICB Asset Management Company Ltd (a subsidiary of ICB) approved 150 per cent dividend (100% cash and 50% Stock) per share for FY 2022-23 at its 23rd Annual General Meeting held at Grand Summit-2 (Level-6), Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort Ltd, Airport Road, Nikunja-2, Dhaka on Saturday, says a press release.The meeting was presided over by Professor Dr. Md. Kismatul Ahsan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.Chief Executive Officer Mrs. Mahmuda Akhter and other Directors/Shareholders of the Company were present in the meeting.The Annual Accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2023 was approved in the meeting.During FY 2022-23, the Company earned a net profit of Tk. 66.72 crore. Earnings per share of Tk. 100.00 each stood at Tk.169.45.