Huawei informs about new solutions for aviation, rail industries







The agenda of bringing new solution in the aviation and railway industry has become very important and more companies and countries are becoming interested for this revolution and for that that reason by using an upgraded digital and intelligent foundation, Huawei dives deep into a wide variety of industry scenarios and expedites the intelligent development of aviation and rail through multi-dimensional awareness, ubiquitous connectivity, and open platforms, ssyas a press release.



China West Airport Group (CWAG) chose Huawei to jointly develop a comprehensive intelligent transformation strategy.

According to Lin Bin, CWAG's Deputy General Manager, his company has created 35 intelligent solutions for security, operations, services, and other scenarios using Huawei's high-performance computing power and open intelligent platforms, as well as advanced algorithms for the industry.



The intelligent solutions can greatly help the airport operations. Being specific, digital and intelligent ground handling solutions forecast the real-time status of flights, passengers, and resources, as well as promptly generating warnings.



They also intelligently dispatch ground handlers as needed.



The solutions increase ground support efficiency by 20% and shorten the time support takes by 17%.



In addition, smart airport operation solutions have introduced the optimal flight plan result model to achieve best supply-demand matching and AI-assisted operation command.



Li Junfeng, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Huawei's Aviation & Rail BU, delivered an opening speech at the global railway summit.



He explained that as GSM-R gradually exits the market, the railway industry requires a next-generation mobile communications system to ensure efficiency and benefits, as well as maintain high-quality development.



In response, Huawei is thinking about how it can leverage AI to better serve the railway industry, and have built practices and made remarkable achievements during its journey.



For example, Huawei teamed up with Huitie Technology to develop the Smart Railway TFDS Solution, which uses the Pangu Railway Model with 3 billion parameters.



The solution covers all TFDS scenarios and effectively identifies over 430 types of faults on 67 vehicle models with a comprehensive fault identification rate exceeding 99.3%.



It ensures near-zero missed inspections for critical faults and triples the operational efficiency.



He ended his speech by saying that "Huawei will continue to explore AI with our partners, to find the right technology for the right scenario, and to ultimately contribute to business success."



Looking ahead, Huawei will continue integrating partners to serve customers in the aviation and rail industries.



