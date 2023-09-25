

Plight of people along Teesta banks



For the past five decades, the Teesta River has persistently wreaked havoc. Numerous villages, towns, and ports have succumbed to its relentless erosion. A few centuries ago, ancestral land merged with the Teesta River's basin, vanishing without a trace. Year after year, millions of acres of land have been swallowed by the relentless river. Farmers, once enjoying abundant ponds teeming with fish, paddy fields laden with rice, and pastures filled with cattle, have helplessly watched as everything was lost to the ferocious grip of the menacing Teesta. Today, many of these once-prosperous farmers have been reduced to day laborers.



The Teesta River, with a combined length of 230 kilometers along its banks, 115 kilometers of which lie in Bangladesh, faces a significant challenge, as 32 kilometers of its riverbanks are highly prone to severe erosion. Unfortunately, no effective measures have been implemented to address and mitigate these erosion-prone areas. Despite the annual loss of resources worth crores of rupees along this river, insufficient funds have been allocated for bank protection. To halt the river's erosion, a relatively modest allocation of Tk 1,000 crore would have been required, a fraction of the total budget of over Tk 7.5 lakh crore for the current financial year.

Over the past five decades, there has been a notable absence of effective measures to combat erosion in the northern region. This issue extends beyond just Rangpur and Lalmonirhat, as ten out of the sixteen districts in the northern region have been grappling with the severe problem of river erosion. Precise figures regarding the extent of land lost beneath the river remain elusive, with neither official nor private sources able to provide accurate statistics. Nevertheless, a concerning trend persists; approximately 10 percent of the total land area in districts such as Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Sirajganj, and Bogra has vanished into the riverbed, regardless of official or private accounts.



The Brahmaputra flood control dam, originally constructed during the Pakistan era to mitigate river erosion and control flooding in the area, is now under threat, despite its 250-kilometer length stretching from Rangpur to Pabna. These dams, while helpful to some extent, were not entirely effective in preventing floods and river erosion. Previous administrations initiated several projects to combat river erosion, but they yielded limited results due to issues of misappropriation and corruption. Presently, efforts are underway to address erosion, including the construction of a hard point at Sariakandi in Bogra and revetment projects in Sirajganj, funded by the World Bank at a cost of 600 crore taka.



In this project, certain areas will indeed play a pivotal role in flood control and erosion prevention by safeguarding the riverbanks. However, the pressing question remains: who will shield the rest of the northern region from the ongoing threats posed by the Teesta and Jamuna rivers? Whether attributed to geographical constraints, political complexities, or leadership challenges, the northern region has lagged behind in terms of industrialization and underdeveloped communication networks. After enduring the relentless cycles of river erosion, floods, droughts, and storms for generations, the people of this region are understandably weary. Over the past 50 years since gaining independence, there have been ten changes of government, and the fortunes of philanthropists and politicians have fluctuated. Sadly, amidst these shifts, the lives and prospects of the millions of unfortunate individuals residing along the banks of the Teesta and Jamuna rivers have remained largely unchanged.



The alarming erosion of the Teesta River could have been averted with relatively simple initiatives. However, due to the absence of effective measures to halt this erosion, the problem has escalated, leading to a significant increase in the river's width. What was once a two-kilometer-wide Teesta has now expanded to approximately 10-12 kilometers in certain areas over the past 40-50 years. River erosion experts, deeply concerned by this unchecked trend and the river's current trajectory, fear that an even more catastrophic event may be imminent, surpassing the horrors of past years.



Despite the heart-wrenching cries and pleas for help from those affected by the destruction, practical government intervention appears to be lacking. Many who have lost their resources and become destitute refugees have not received the necessary rehabilitation. The Teesta master plan has been discussed for a considerable time, but it has yet to be implemented. Regardless of the plan's name, what is clear is the imperative of implementing scientific management of the Teesta River. A lasting solution is urgently required, and this work should commence without delay. Decisive actions in the interest of public welfare are now paramount for the Teesta. It's not just Teesta; all across the country, where erosion poses a threat during the monsoon season, effective measures must be taken to combat this problem and prevent further devastation.



Indeed, river erosion has been a persistent challenge in many countries, often seen as a curse. However, history has shown that through determined efforts, rivers can be harnessed and transformed into blessings, opening up new opportunities in trade, industrialization, and communication. One illustrative example is the Huang He or Yellow River in China, which was once known as "China's Sorrow" but has now become a source of blessing for the nation. Similarly, rivers like Kolkata's Hooghly, London's Thames, and Egypt's Nile have been successfully managed and turned into assets rather than liabilities. With the government's commitment and the implementation of sustainable development plans, there is great potential for the Teesta River to become a unique success story, benefitting the region and its people.



The writer is Research Assistant at the Center for Sustainable Development (CSD), ULAB

