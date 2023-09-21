

Challenges for our digital banking



One of the fundamental challenges for digital banking in Bangladesh lies in the development and maintenance of a robust technological infrastructure. Effective implementation of digital banking services requires a secure and reliable network, widespread internet access, and adequate IT infrastructure. In Bangladesh, while significant progress has been made improving connectivity and digital infrastructure, certain areas still lack access to stable internet connections. Additionally, ensuring cybersecurity and data privacy remains crucial to building trust and confidence among customers and establishing a secure digital banking environment.With the increasing volume of digital and sensitive information being stored and transferred, robust data centers and cybersecurity measures are paramount. The government should prioritize the establishment of state-of-the-art data centers that can handle large-scale data storage and processing. Additionally, investment in cybersecurity infrastructure and personnel should be reinforced to protect critical information against potential cyber.



Digital Literacy and impediments in Financial Inclusion are also one of the big challenges of Digital Banking. Digital banking solutions can only reach their full potential when accompanied by a high level of digital literacy among the population. Bangladesh, like many developing countries, faces challenges in terms of digital literacy rates, particularly among vulnerable and marginalized communities. Promoting digital literacy programs and initiatives can help bridge this gap, empowering individuals with the knowledge and skills required to fully participate digital banking ecosystem. Furthermore, efforts should be made to ensure financial inclusion by providing user-friendly interfaces, multilingual options, and simplified processes to cater to the diverse needs and capabilities of the population.To create a truly digital society, reliable and affordable broadband connectivity across the nation is indispensable. The government and relevant stakeholders should prioritize investments in expanding broadband infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. with private organizations can help bridge digital divide, equal access to digital services and information for all citizens.

Proactive and responsive customer support is vital for the success of digital banking services. Seamless user experiences, intuitive interfaces, and efficient complaint resolution mechanisms help establish customer trust and satisfaction. Ensuring consistent availability of customer support channels, both online and offline, can play a role in addressing user queries, enhancing user experience, and retaining customers.



Paving the Way for a Robust Digital Bangladesh: Enhancing and Ensuring Infrastructure Development.



Creating smart cities and digital hubs can foster innovation, attract international investments, and promote digital entrepreneurship. By developing technologically advanced urban centers, equipped with smart infrastructure, integrated systems, and high-speed internet, Bangladesh can provide an ideal environment for digital companies to thrive. Encouraging public-private partnerships will accelerate the development of such smart cities and digital hubs.



The adoption of digital payment systems is a crucial step towards a fully digitized economy. Building a robust and secure digital payment infrastructure will streamline financial transactions, promote cashless transactions, to the growth of e-commerce. Collaboration with banks, financial institutions, and mobile money providers can enhance the accessibility and reliability of digital payment systems.To ensure sustainability of digital infrastructure, the integration of renewable energy sources like solar and wind power is vital. Emphasizing green initiatives in the development of digital infrastructure will reduce carbon footprints and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Incentivizing and supporting investments in renewable energy projects can contribute to a greener and more sustainable digital ecosystem.



Creating a robust digital infrastructure requires collaboration between the public and private sectors. Encouraging public-private partnerships can optimize resource allocation, leverage innovative technologies, and accelerate the pace of infrastructure development. The government should provide incentives to attract private investments while aligning policies and regulations to support the growth of digital infrastructure.



The digitization of the banking sector in Bangladesh holds immense potential for driving financial inclusion, streamlining processes, and fostering economic growth. However, a multitude of challenges, such as developing robust technological infrastructure, promoting digital literacy, improving the regulatory environment, addressing trust and security concerns, and enhancing user experiences, need to be addressed for digital banking to flourish in the country. Collaborative efforts between government, financial institutions, technology providers, and other stakeholders are crucial for overcoming these challenges.



By channeling resources and expertise towards these areas, Bangladesh can pave the way for a progressive, inclusive, and tech-driven financial landscape, ensuring that digital banking becomes accessible to all segments of society, ultimately contributing to the sustainable development and economic prosperity of the nation.Achieving a fully digital Bangladesh necessitates the development of a strong and secure digital infrastructure that supports seamless connectivity, enables technological innovation, and ensures the safety of digital transactions. By prioritizing investments in broadband connectivity, data centers, cybersecurity measures, smart cities, digital payment systems, renewable energy sources, and fostering public-private partnerships, Bangladesh can accelerate its journey towards a robust digital ecosystem. With a steadfast commitment to infrastructure development, Bangladesh has the potential to emerge as a leader in the digital realm, enhancing economic growth, social welfare, and global competitiveness.



The author is a Banker & a Columnist



